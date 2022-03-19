Bredwell's extra-inning blast, Wallace's pitching carry NU softball team to 2-0 day

An extra-inning blast and strong pitching helped the Nebraska softball team wrap up a 2-0 day Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.

Keyed by a tiebreaking two-run, eighth-inning homer from freshman catcher Ava Bredwell, Nebraska held off Tulsa 7-6 in the first game.

It was the arm of Courtney Wallace that carried the Huskers (17-9) to a 3-1 victory against South Dakota in the second game. The senior pitcher scattered five hits in a complete-game victory.

Wallace gave up back-to-back singles to open the game before settling in for her eighth win of the season. She walked just two.

Billie Andrews cranked her 15th homer of the season, a solo shot in the fourth inning, to power the Husker offense. The sophomore shortstop also extended her hit streak to 23 games.

Anni Raley also homered in the fourth inning against the Coyotes.

Omaha Marian graduate Tatum Villotta had two hits for South Dakota (14-9).

Bredwell knocked in a career-best three RBIs against Tulsa (9-16), and Wallace and Sydney Gray each added two hits.

Gray sparked a rally for the Huskers, who trailed 4-2 after five innings. The sophomore third baseman opened the sixth with a single, and Wallace followed with a double to center. Olivia Ferrell cut the deficit to 4-3 on an RBI single, and NU took a 5-4 lead on Peyton Glatter's two-run knock up the middle.

Tulsa tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth.

After Bredwell gave the Huskers a 7-5 lead in the top of the eighth, Tulsa threatened by loading the bases, but Wallace got out of the jam to record the win.

Ferrell, who started the game in the circle, struck out eight batters.

NU will play Tulsa and South Dakota again on Sunday, beginning with the Golden Hurricane at 9 a.m.

