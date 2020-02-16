Boston College pitcher shuts out Husker bats to close out ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Nebraska softball team struggled to get its offense going in a 2-0 loss to Boston College on Sunday to close out play in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
The Huskers finished 2-2 in the tournament.
Sunday's finale was briefly delayed by weather, but when the rain stopped, Boston College's Susannah Anderson took over.
The sophomore limited the Huskers (5-4) to three base runners in a complete-game effort. She allowed a double, a single and a walk while throwing an efficient 87 pitches.
Olivia Ferrell went toe-to-toe with Anderson for most of the game. The Husker junior allowed two runs in six innings and struck out five.
Gianna Boccagno, the Eagles' No. 8 hitter, hit a solo shot in the third inning to give BC a 1-0 lead. Boston College (3-6) doubled its lead in the sixth, taking advantage of two walks and a single.
Tristen Edwards and Brooke Andrews each record hits for NU.
The Huskers will return to play in next weekend's Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. Nebraska will play No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Washington, No. 8 Florida, California and BYU.
