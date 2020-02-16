Boston College pitcher shuts out Husker bats to close out ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Nebraska softball team struggled to get its offense going in a 2-0 loss to Boston College on Sunday to close out play in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Huskers finished 2-2 in the tournament.

Sunday's finale was briefly delayed by weather, but when the rain stopped, Boston College's Susannah Anderson took over.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The sophomore limited the Huskers (5-4) to three base runners in a complete-game effort. She allowed a double, a single and a walk while throwing an efficient 87 pitches.

Olivia Ferrell went toe-to-toe with Anderson for most of the game. The Husker junior allowed two runs in six innings and struck out five.

Gianna Boccagno, the Eagles' No. 8 hitter, hit a solo shot in the third inning to give BC a 1-0 lead. Boston College (3-6) doubled its lead in the sixth, taking advantage of two walks and a single.

Tristen Edwards and Brooke Andrews each record hits for NU.

The Huskers will return to play in next weekend's Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. Nebraska will play No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Washington, No. 8 Florida, California and BYU.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.