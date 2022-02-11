Billie Andrews, Wallace spark Huskers in season-opening win against Omaha

Billie Andrews swatted two home runs and Courtney Wallace went the distance in the circle to lift the Nebraska softball team to a season-opening 6-1 win against Omaha at the UNI-Dome Classic on Friday morning in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Wallace (1-0) scattered six hits, struck out six and walked only one.

Kamryn Meyer and Sydney Hampton combined to limit the Huskers to four hits, but two came off the bat of Andrews.

The sophomore shortstop homered to right-center in the fourth inning to give the Huskers a 4-0 lead. Andrews added a solo shot in the top of the seventh, and Peyton Glatter later followed with a two-run double.

The Huskers jumped on the Mavericks quickly. Andrews, who opened the game by drawing a walk, scored on a wild pitch. Her sister Brooke later scored on a wild pitch, the third of the inning by the Mavericks.

Wallace, meanwhile, retired six of the first seven batters she faced. The Mavericks only had one base runner reach second base through the first six innings.

Nebraska is scheduled to play host Northern Iowa at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

