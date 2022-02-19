Billie Andrews continues power surge as Huskers slam door on Northern Colorado, UT-Arlington

Billie Andrews entered the day with four home runs this season.

It didn't take the Nebraska sophomore shortstop long to reach five and later six.

Andrews led off Saturday's game against Texas-Arlington with another homer to help NU to a 6-2 victory.

Andrews' loudest blast came later in the day against Northern Colorado, hitting one of two grand slams to carry NU to a 15-3 win and a 2-0 afternoon in the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Nebraska (5-4) hit four home runs against the Bears. Andrews and Cam Ybarra each hit grand slams, and Sydney Gray hit a two-run homer in the first inning and another two-run shot in the fifth.

Andrews, Ybarra and Gray accounted for 12 of the team's 15 runs; Ybarra and Gray each had three hits.

NU also hit four home runs in Thursday's 14-4 win against New Mexico State.

Liv Ferrell picked up the win against Northern Colorado (1-7).

Against UT-Arlington, Andrews finished with two hits and Courtney Wallace earned her fourth win of the season after striking out six over six innings.

NU took a 3-0 lead in the second and a 6-2 lead in the fourth. Ybarra and Gray each delivered RBI singles to give the Huskers a 5-2 lead after the Roadrunners had cut it to 3-2.

NU will close out play in the Troy Cox Classic against Southeastern Louisiana at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Huskers were originally scheduled to play Iowa State, but weather kept the Cyclones from getting to the tournament.

