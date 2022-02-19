Billie Andrews continues power surge as Huskers pull away from UT-Arlington

Billie Andrews already had four home runs this season.

It didn't take the Nebraska sophomore shortstop long to reach five.

Andrews led off Saturday's game against Texas-Arlington with another blast to help NU to a 6-2 victory in the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Andrews finished with two hits and Courtney Wallace earned her fourth win of the season after striking out six over six innings.

NU (4-4) took a 3-0 lead in the second and a 6-2 lead in the fourth. Cam Ybarra and Sydney Gray each delivered RBI singles to give the Huskers a 5-2 lead after the Roadrunners had cut it to 3-2.

Nebraska was scheduled to play Northern Colorado, it's fourth opponent of the tournament, at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Check back later for updates to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0