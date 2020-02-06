Big inning costs Huskers in softball opener in New Mexico

A six-run fourth inning proved costly for the Husker softball team in a season-opening 11-6 loss Thursday to New Mexico State in the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The Aggies took a 1-0 lead with two outs in the bottom of the first when Nikki Butler, the 2019 WAC player of the year, homered on the first pitch she saw from Olivia Ferrell.

Ferrell put the Huskers on top with a one-out homer in the top of the fourth, driving in Courtney Wallace, who had singled to lead off the inning.

But in the bottom of the inning, the first seven Aggies reached base against Lindsey Walljasper, who had taken over for Ferrell. The biggest blow was Chloe Rivas' two-run double.

The Huskers cut the score to 7-4 with a two-run single from Payton Huscroft in the top of fifth, but the Aggies scored four more in the bottom half, including homers by Rivas and Casie Roberto for an 11-4 lead.

Tristen Edwards hit a two-run homer in the sixth to produce the final score. Walljasper gave up four runs and took the loss. Rivas earned the win for New Mexico State.

Up next for the Huskers is a game against UTEP at 12:30 p.m. Friday.