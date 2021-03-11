Behind a no-hitter and then a 19-strikeout performance, Michigan duo shuts down NU in sweep

Nebraska's pitchers put the Huskers in great position for wins Thursday.

Michigan's Alex Storako and Meghan Beaubien, however, were too strong on the other side.

The pitching duo combined to lead the No. 23 Wolverines to 2-1 and 2-0 wins in Leesburg, Florida.

Beaubien, Michigan's left-handed ace, pitched an eight-inning no-hitter in the first game (2-1), striking out 14. Not to be outdone, Storako, a junior right-hander, followed by tying a Big Ten record for strikeouts in a game with 19 while allowing only two hits.

Nebraska's pitchers also had success against the Wolverines (6-2).

Junior Olivia Ferrell had one of her best games at NU. The Elkhorn South graduate pitched into the eighth inning of Game 1, striking out seven while allowing only one earned run.

Junior Courtney Wallace and freshman Caitlynn Neal combined to limit the Wolverines to seven hits in Game 2.

Michigan broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning of Game 1 before the Huskers tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom half of the frame when Tristen Edwards scored from second base on a Michigan error.