Badgers take advantage of extra outs, including a 'game-changer,' to take series opener against NU

The play wasn't over.

Ally Miklesh, who initially moved to third from second, took off for home when she saw Raley throw to first.

A potential third out — and a third straight scoreless inning for Wallace, who had found her groove — was instead two runs and a 5-1 lead for the Badgers.

"To not only (not) get the out at first but to give up two runs, it was game-changing," Revelle said. "But so was the first inning. I thought we gave them a couple extra outs in the first inning.

"Here we get a strikeout to end the (fourth) inning and it turns into two runs. It's like a kick in the gut. We kept chipping away on offense and had shots, so I'm proud of that."

Wallace settled in nicely after the first inning. She retired eight of nine before the Badgers recorded back-to-back singles in the top of the fourth. Then she struck out Bannon on a change-up designed to go into the dirt before Bannon took off for first and beat the throw.

"It's just part of the game," Wallace said. "It comes with the job of pitching. Sometimes balls are missed and sometimes they're not.

"I knew we had a lot of game left, too."