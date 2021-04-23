Badgers take advantage of extra outs, including a 'game-changer,' to take series opener against NU

Hitting and pitching had the Wisconsin softball team riding a hot streak into Lincoln.
Now add opportunistic.
On a pleasant Friday evening at Bowlin Stadium, the Badgers took advantage of some extra outs in earning a 6-4 series-opening win against Nebraska.
Wisconsin (12-16) has won eight of nine games while Nebraska (15-14) has dropped four of five. NU was hampered by two errors, a "game-changing" passed ball and a pair of double plays.
It was a tough evening for the Huskers defensively.
"You change of one of those defensive plays and you get one more clutch hit, it's probably 6-4 us," NU coach Rhonda Revelle said. "But that's the game. That's the game when you play it at a high level.
"It's an execution game. It's a complex game and it's a simple game, right?"
Three hits, an error and a late tag at home plate on an infield fielders' choice led to a three-run first inning for Wisconsin.
But it was a game-turning play in the top of the fourth that put the Badgers in the driver's seat.
Nearly out of a jam, NU starting pitcher Courtney Wallace struck out Peyton Bannon on a pitch in the dirt with two outs. The ball got past catcher Anni Raley, and Morgan Kummer scored from third. Raley fielded the ball and threw to first to get Bannon, but the throw was late.
The play wasn't over.
Ally Miklesh, who initially moved to third from second, took off for home when she saw Raley throw to first.
The wild pitch that sent @allymiklesh and @mqkummer home 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/CEWqGRCZIF— Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) April 24, 2021
A potential third out — and a third straight scoreless inning for Wallace, who had found her groove — was instead two runs and a 5-1 lead for the Badgers.
"To not only (not) get the out at first but to give up two runs, it was game-changing," Revelle said. "But so was the first inning. I thought we gave them a couple extra outs in the first inning.
"Here we get a strikeout to end the (fourth) inning and it turns into two runs. It's like a kick in the gut. We kept chipping away on offense and had shots, so I'm proud of that."
Wallace settled in nicely after the first inning. She retired eight of nine before the Badgers recorded back-to-back singles in the top of the fourth. Then she struck out Bannon on a change-up designed to go into the dirt before Bannon took off for first and beat the throw.
"It's just part of the game," Wallace said. "It comes with the job of pitching. Sometimes balls are missed and sometimes they're not.
"I knew we had a lot of game left, too."
Revelle said Wallace (7-6) threw a nice game. The junior right-hander put an emphasis on first-ball strikes and limiting walks. She only walked one Badger.
Nebraska (15-14) chipped away in the fifth when two runs scored on a two-out error with the bases loaded. The Huskers pulled to within 6-4 on Peyton Glatter's solo homer to right in the seventh.
But that was the final damage against Wisconsin's Maddie Schwartz, who scattered six hits and got help from her defense. The Badgers turned two double plays, including one in the second when the Huskers had the bases loaded with no outs and came up empty.
Nebraska, which dropped its third straight series opener, and Wisconsin will play two on Saturday beginning at noon at Bowlin Stadium.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.