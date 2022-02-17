Back-to-back-to-back homers wake up Husker bats in rout of New Mexico State

Maybe some fresh air is all the Husker bats needed.

Playing in its first outdoor game of the season, the Nebraska softball team belted five home runs — including three in a row — and finished with 15 hits in a 14-4, six-inning win against host New Mexico State on the first day of the Troy Cox Classic on Thursday in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Courtney Wallace, Camyl Armedariz and Billie Andrews hit three consecutive homers in a four-run fourth inning. Wallace delivered a two-run shot to center, Armendariz went to left field and Andrews knocked one over the right-center fence.

The power show continued.

First-year Husker Mya Felder ignited a three-run fifth inning with a homer to left-center field after fouling off five straight pitches. Later in the inning, Andrews homered again and the Husker (3-3) lead ballooned to 10-2.

Wallace, Peyton Glatter and Abbie Squier added doubles for NU, which had a season high in hits.

Felder, an Oregon transfer, and Andrews each had three hits. Wallace, Squier and Glatter each had two. Wallace had four RBIs.

Wallace (3-1) also earned the win in the circle. The senior from Papillion-La Vista allowed seven hits and struck out three over five innings.

NU opened its season indoors last week at the UNI-Dome Classic, losing three of five games, scoring a total of six runs in the three defeats.

New Mexico State dropped to 0-4.

Nebraska will play Southeastern Louisiana at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

