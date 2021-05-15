Back-to-back homers from Glatter and Andrews ignite Husker rally at Northwestern

In desperate need of a spark Saturday, the Nebraska softball team got it from Peyton Glatter and Brooke Andrews.

The duo hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning to help the Huskers rally for a 5-4 win against Northwestern to salvage a doubleheader split in Evanston, Illinois.

The Wildcats (28-15) won the first game 9-1, a game in which the Huskers struggled at the plate.

For the third time in three games, NU (22-21) was down early again, this time trailing 3-0 after three innings. The Huskers pulled to within 3-2 after the blasts from Glatter and Andrews.

Trailing 4-3 in the top of the seventh, NU loaded the bases on a hit by pitch and singles by Caitlynn Neal and Billie Andrews. That set the stage for senior second baseman Cam Ybarra, who fell behind in 0-2 in the count before lining a two-run single to right field.

Ybarra finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs as the Huskers snapped a five-game losing streak. Courtney Wallace (11-8) tossed a complete game, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits.

NU's damage came against All-America pitcher Danielle Williams, who struck out 13 Huskers on Friday. The Huskers also won for the first time when trailing after six innings since March 10, 2018.