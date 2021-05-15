Back-to-back homers from Glatter and Andrews ignite Husker rally at Northwestern

In desperate need of a spark Saturday, the Nebraska softball team got it from Peyton Glatter and Brooke Andrews.
The duo hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning to help the Huskers rally for a 5-4 win against Northwestern to salvage a doubleheader split in Evanston, Illinois.
The Wildcats (28-15) won the first game 9-1, a game in which the Huskers struggled at the plate.
For the third time in three games, NU (22-21) was down early again, this time trailing 3-0 after three innings. The Huskers pulled to within 3-2 after the blasts from Glatter and Andrews.
Trailing 4-3 in the top of the seventh, NU loaded the bases on a hit by pitch and singles by Caitlynn Neal and Billie Andrews. That set the stage for senior second baseman Cam Ybarra, who fell behind in 0-2 in the count before lining a two-run single to right field.
Ybarra finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs as the Huskers snapped a five-game losing streak. Courtney Wallace (11-8) tossed a complete game, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits.
NU's damage came against All-America pitcher Danielle Williams, who struck out 13 Huskers on Friday. The Huskers also won for the first time when trailing after six innings since March 10, 2018.
In the first game, Northwestern turned baserunners into runs in a 9-1, six-inning victory. Seven of Northwestern's 11 hits came with runners on base, including six with runners in scoring position.
It was a much different outcome for the Huskers, who were only 1-for-14 with runners on base and 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
Lauren Boyd (4-3) earned the win for the Wildcats. She threw four innings and gave up only one run on four hits.
Senior Olivia Ferrell (10-11) took the loss, allowing seven runs in three innings.
The Huskers will wrap up their season at 1 p.m. Sunday.
A look back at Nebraska softball's past five seasons
Coach: Rhonda Revelle
Record: 9-14
Coach: Rhonda Revelle
Record: 21-31 (9-14 Big Ten)
How it ended: Illinois defeated the Huskers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Coach: Rhonda Revelle
Record: 31-23 (9-13 Big Ten)
How it ended: Michigan State defeated the Huskers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Coach: Rhonda Revelle
Record: 24-29 (13-10 Big Ten)
How it ended: Penn State defeated the Huskers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Coach: Rhonda Revelle
Record: 35-21 (13-9 Big Ten)
How it ended: Missouri defeated the Huskers 9-0 in the championship game of the NCAA Columbia (Mo.) Regional.