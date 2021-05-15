 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Back-to-back homers from Glatter and Andrews ignite Husker rally at Northwestern
0 comments
topical

Back-to-back homers from Glatter and Andrews ignite Husker rally at Northwestern

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk about the lull in the college football world before a wild June of recruiting visits and workouts begins. They also talk top performers among Huskers in index testing. In baseball, Spencer Schwellenbach is rising up MLB Draft boards while the Huskers found out Friday that they will not play host to a regional in the NCAA Tournament. How much did the Big Ten's decision to eschew non-conference play factor in? 

In desperate need of a spark Saturday, the Nebraska softball team got it from Peyton Glatter and Brooke Andrews.

The duo hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning to help the Huskers rally for a 5-4 win against Northwestern to salvage a doubleheader split in Evanston, Illinois.

The Wildcats (28-15) won the first game 9-1, a game in which the Huskers struggled at the plate.

For the third time in three games, NU (22-21) was down early again, this time trailing 3-0 after three innings. The Huskers pulled to within 3-2 after the blasts from Glatter and Andrews.

Trailing 4-3 in the top of the seventh, NU loaded the bases on a hit by pitch and singles by Caitlynn Neal and Billie Andrews. That set the stage for senior second baseman Cam Ybarra, who fell behind in 0-2 in the count before lining a two-run single to right field.

Ybarra finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs as the Huskers snapped a five-game losing streak. Courtney Wallace (11-8) tossed a complete game, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits.

NU's damage came against All-America pitcher Danielle Williams, who struck out 13 Huskers on Friday. The Huskers also won for the first time when trailing after six innings since March 10, 2018.

In the first game, Northwestern turned baserunners into runs in a 9-1, six-inning victory. Seven of Northwestern's 11 hits came with runners on base, including six with runners in scoring position.

It was a much different outcome for the Huskers, who were only 1-for-14 with runners on base and 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Lauren Boyd (4-3) earned the win for the Wildcats. She threw four innings and gave up only one run on four hits.

Senior Olivia Ferrell (10-11) took the loss, allowing seven runs in three innings.

The Huskers will wrap up their season at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Download PDF Box: Northwestern 9, Nebraska 1
Download PDF Box: Nebraska 5, Northwestern 4

Nebraska softball logo 2014

Game box

SOFTBALL SATURDAY

Northwestern 9-4, Nebraska 1-5

SUNDAY

Nebraska at Northwestern

1 p.m. TV: BTN.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News