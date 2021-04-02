Andrews sisters help Huskers blast Rutgers in series-opening win

Billie Andrews continued her hot streak, and the freshman shortstop got help from someone she knows very well.
Brooke Andrews, Billie's older sister, hit two home runs, including a three-run shot, and Courtney Wallace added a three-run homer of her own to lead the Nebraska softball team to a 12-3, six-inning series-opening rout of Rutgers on a chilly Friday afternoon in Piscataway, New Jersey.
The Huskers and Scarlet Knights (3-14) will continue their series beginning at noon Saturday.
Nebraska (10-6), taking advantage of facing the Big Ten's worst team when it comes to runs allowed, cranked out a season-high 13 hits in Friday's win. The 12 runs also were a season high.
The Andrews sisters, Gretna grads, combined to go 6-for-8 with seven RBIs and four runs scored.
Billie Andrews, the reigning Big Ten freshman of the week, was 4-for-5. She has five straight multi-hit games.
Brooke Andrews, a sophomore who was starting at third base in place of the injured Sydney Gray, hit a three-run homer in the top of the third inning to give the Huskers a 5-1 lead.
Wallace, a Papillion-La Vista graduate, hit a three-run homer in the next inning, and Brooke Andrews added a two-run shot in the sixth to balloon the lead to 11-3.
Brooke Andrew's first homer and Wallace's blast each came with two outs and with each batter facing two strikes.
Brooke Andrews fouled off six two-strike pitches during a 12-pitch at-bat before sending one over the center-field fence.
Senior Olivia Ferrell improved to 6-5 in the circle. She struck out a season-high seven batters and scattered six hits in a complete-game effort. Ferrell also had two hits.