All 19 Nebraska softball players were at Bowlin Stadium on Sunday morning for the first day of fall practice.
The practice, which appeared to be spirited with players encouraging each other, started at 10 a.m.
Nebraska's first day of practice comes two days after the release of a statement from the College Athlete Advocacy Initiative that alleged some players were discussing a boycott following the reinstatement of Nebraska softball coach Rhonda Revelle.
Revelle was retained after a two-month investigation into player concerns about mistreatment. The university concluded its investigation and cleared the coach to return on Aug. 25.
Friday's report from the advocacy group was the first time specific concerns, which came from an unknown number of anonymous NU players, were made public.
Not every player made accusations against Revelle, a source told the Journal Star.
Nebraska's first fall exhibition game is Sept. 22 against Omaha.