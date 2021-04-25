After Wisconsin swings a heavy bat to take series, NU softball looks to 'turn the page quickly'

"I'm looking at it that we're getting back up for the next one," Revelle said. "If I stay focused on we've dropped six of eight, it's going to be really dark for the team. That's not the way they want their coach to be, nor will it be the way that I will be.

"Today we just flat-out got beat."

Peyton Glatter's two-run double in the first inning and Ally Riley's homer in the second gave the Huskers a 3-1 head start.

But Wisconsin had too much firepower.

The Badgers had the pressure on all afternoon, finishing 9-for-19 with runners on base. NU was 1-for-12.

Wisconsin took advantage of seeing Wallace and Kinney multiple times throughout the weekend. Wallace pitched 14 innings over three games and Kinney threw 8 2/3 over three. The freshman stepped into a bigger role after Ferrell was on a pitch count Saturday, and Ferrell didn't touch a ball all week before the series, Revelle said.

"Four games is a lot for our pitchers," she said. "If you don’t have your ace at full capacity, it’s tough."

With the wind blowing out, Morgan Kummer, the Badgers' No. 9 hitter, hit a game-tying, two-run shot in the fourth, and the Badgers untied it an inning later on a solo shot from Donahue, who had a huge weekend.