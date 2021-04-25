After Wisconsin swings a heavy bat to take series, NU softball looks to 'turn the page quickly'

On the first pitch of the fifth inning, Wisconsin's Megan Donahue whacked a massive shot that cleared Bowlin Stadium's tall scoreboard in left field.
That was only the start to what turned out to be a massive inning.
The Badgers scored five runs on six hits in the fifth and left Lincoln taking three of four games, the capper a 9-3 softball victory against Nebraska on a wind-whipping Sunday afternoon.
After three close games to begin the series, Wisconsin broke this one open. A Husker pitching staff tested each weekend by four-game sets, was especially put to the challenge this weekend. NU allowed a season-high 15 hits, and six Badgers had two hits apiece in the finale.
"I thought every pitcher gave us all they had today," NU coach Rhonda Revelle said of starter Olivia Ferrell, Kaylin Kinney and Courtney Wallace. "I feel this is one of the games that you have to turn the page quickly."
The Huskers (16-16) have lost six of eight after taking three of four from fourth-place Illinois two weeks earlier.
Revelle said she isn't looking at it that way. The Huskers lost four of those games by a combined six runs — two games against a ranked Minnesota team that has one of the best pitching staffs in the country.
"I'm looking at it that we're getting back up for the next one," Revelle said. "If I stay focused on we've dropped six of eight, it's going to be really dark for the team. That's not the way they want their coach to be, nor will it be the way that I will be.
"Today we just flat-out got beat."
Peyton Glatter's two-run double in the first inning and Ally Riley's homer in the second gave the Huskers a 3-1 head start.
But Wisconsin had too much firepower.
The Badgers had the pressure on all afternoon, finishing 9-for-19 with runners on base. NU was 1-for-12.
Wisconsin took advantage of seeing Wallace and Kinney multiple times throughout the weekend. Wallace pitched 14 innings over three games and Kinney threw 8 2/3 over three. The freshman stepped into a bigger role after Ferrell was on a pitch count Saturday, and Ferrell didn't touch a ball all week before the series, Revelle said.
"Four games is a lot for our pitchers," she said. "If you don’t have your ace at full capacity, it’s tough."
With the wind blowing out, Morgan Kummer, the Badgers' No. 9 hitter, hit a game-tying, two-run shot in the fourth, and the Badgers untied it an inning later on a solo shot from Donahue, who had a huge weekend.
By the time NU got back to bat, it trailed by five against Maddie Schwartz, the junior right-handed pitcher who handcuffed the Husker bats all weekend with a tough slurve pitch.
"I think something that I've had to learn throughout my four years here is that your moment is only as big as you make it," said Riley, who had two of NU's five hits. "If you make it as big as five runs, then you're probably going to try to do too much.
"It's a mindset more than it is a physical aspect."
Schwartz came on in relief of Haley Hestekin and pitched the final 5 2/3 innings. She allowed only two hits and struck out six to earn her third win of the series. Schwartz pitched 19 innings in the series, allowed 13 hits, but only three earned runs.
"I think Schwartz might be the only pitcher in the league that’s almost built for this," Revelle said of the four-game weekend series. "She keeps the ball down, she changes speed."
