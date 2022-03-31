After signature wins (and mini-golf) at Michigan, Husker softball team seeks signature run to '22 season

A game canceled due to weather and a plane not returning to Lincoln until Sunday night meant the Nebraska softball team had a chance to kick back and celebrate a bit longer a 2-0 weekend at ranked Michigan.

The Huskers, for a brief stretch, put down their gloves for putters, hitting a mini-golf course in Ann Arbor. Coach Rhonda Revelle's team won, according to Cam Ybarra.

Until the next mini-golf outing, Team Revelle has bragging rights, but it was a doubleheader sweep of the Wolverines that has the Huskers feeling really good about the start to Big Ten play.

A combination of strong pitching and timely hits, including a three-run homer from sophomore Sydney Gray, led to wins of 3-2 and 7-4 against a Michigan team that doesn't lose very often at home.

"Starting off Big Ten, playing a top team and one of the best teams in the Big Ten and coming out with two wins, that just gave us all the confidence to be able to say, 'OK, yeah, we can make (the) postseason. We can take it as far as we can,'" said Ybarra, the Huskers' senior second baseman.

The Huskers brought the momentum home with them. They trounced Creighton 15-0 on Tuesday to improve to 22-9. Their RPI now sits at 36 heading into a home series against Rutgers (23-12, 1-2 Big Ten), which begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Bowlin Stadium.

Tuesday's win marked the Huskers' seventh straight victory, their longest streak since taking seven straight in March of 2018. Obviously, the shortened 2020 season did not allow the Huskers a lot of opportunities to build win streaks, and last year's Big Ten-only schedule made it challenging, too.

Still, the Huskers understand the significance of the current hot streak.

"I know a lot of these girls, especially myself, haven't really been on a team that's consistently winning in college, or since high school and travel ball for me," said Ybarra, who transferred from Oregon State before the 2020 season. "I just feel like having that again and for people to be on a team like that again, it just lifts us up so much knowing that it is possible."

The Huskers' 22 wins already tie last year's win total. The last time NU won more than 22 was 2018, when the Huskers went 31-23, though they only went 9-13 in Big Ten play that season.

The key, Ybarra said, is to play very well in series against teams not necessarily in the top tier of the conference.

"Playing Michigan the first weekend, obviously that's an important series and important games, but I think that if we want to keep going, that we're going to have to compete more against the non-top teams because those are going to be those teams that can kick us out of postseason like they did last year," Ybarra said. "I think that's going to be really important to keep winning so we can have a chance in the selection show."

The Huskers were swept by San Diego, which had a losing record, on March 15. Instead of leaving a long California road trip with good vibes, the Huskers were left searching for ways to get out of a mini-rut.

"That week we just kind of had a lot of team conversations, a lot of individual meetings with the coaches and that kind of gave us a mental check of, 'OK, we've got to get it together,'" Ybarra said. "'We're going to be playing great teams from here on out.'"

The Huskers have responded well, and they have a chance to bolster their postseason hopes in the coming weeks. The next two series (Rutgers and at Michigan State) come against teams ranked Nos. 96 and 89 in the RPI rankings.

The focus has been on the next team, Ybarra notes. Immediately after the Michigan wins, the Huskers turned their focus to Creighton. On Wednesday, all attention was on Rutgers.

"This is our first season together where we have had a full season in a really long time, so I think that's it's an incredible feeling to know that we're on a high, we can keep going," Ybarra said. "We just got to play our game and not let things get too big."

Briefly

* Rutgers will be making its first-ever trip to Lincoln.

* NU is averaging 6.39 runs per game, which is on track for one of the highest averages in school history.

