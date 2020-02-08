After reaching 1,000 wins, Revelle reflects on the people that helped make the milestone possible

Olivia Ferrell was a sophomore in high school when she pledged to play softball at Nebraska.
On the day of her commitment, the Elkhorn South standout told Rhonda Revelle of her plan to be at Nebraska when the Husker softball coach reached 1,000 career wins.
On Saturday, Ferrell not only was present for Revelle's 1,000th career win, she pitched the Huskers to the 'W.'
"It felt great to give her the ball," Revelle said following Nebraska's 16-3 five-inning win against UTEP in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Ferrell, a junior righty, pitched four innings and gave up one run on three hits. She also went 2-for-2 with two runs, two RBIs and two walks.
When the Huskers recorded the final out, Revelle was greeted from behind with an ice-water bath from her players.
"It was 70 degrees (outside), it wasn't so bad," Revelle said.
Revelle, who was inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2010, is the winningest coach in Nebraska athletics history.
Of her 1,000 career wins, 992 have come in Husker red. Her first eight wins came at Nebraska Wesleyan.
Revelle is the 37th Division I coach to reach 1,000 wins, and she ranks 20th among active coaches.
You have free articles remaining.
"I haven't thought of 1,000 a lot," Revelle said. "I just thought about a lot of people that have been in my life, most of them have been in softball. It's a lot of people.
"Today what ran through my head after the game ... I just kept seeing faces of people who have been part of this, and that's what's been meaningful."
Revelle was more than happy to talk about a strong day for her Huskers (3-1), who opened the day with an 8-1 win against Bradley.
In Saturday's first game, sophomore Lindsey Walljasper struck out seven Braves in evening her record at 1-1, while the Huskers played error-free ball behind her.
At the plate, the Huskers showed pop, with home runs from Tristen Edwards, Glatter and Payton Huscroft. Glatter was 2-for-4.
Trailing 1-0, the Huskers loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth inning and scored two runs, one on a fielder's choice and the other on an RBI walk to Rylie Unzicker.
Huscroft hit a three-run homer in the fifth, and Edwards and Glatter added solo blasts an inning later.
Walljasper batted 2-for-4 and drove in four runs against UTEP after allowing one run on three hits in a complete-game victory against Bradley.
For the day, Nebraska scored 24 runs on 22 hits, including 10 for extra bases.
The Huskers finish play at the tournament Sunday, taking on Arkansas at 10 a.m.