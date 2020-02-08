After reaching 1,000 wins, Revelle reflects on the people that helped make the milestone possible

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"I haven't thought of 1,000 a lot," Revelle said. "I just thought about a lot of people that have been in my life, most of them have been in softball. It's a lot of people.

"Today what ran through my head after the game ... I just kept seeing faces of people who have been part of this, and that's what's been meaningful."

Revelle was more than happy to talk about a strong day for her Huskers (3-1), who opened the day with an 8-1 win against Bradley.

In Saturday's first game, sophomore Lindsey Walljasper struck out seven Braves in evening her record at 1-1, while the Huskers played error-free ball behind her.

At the plate, the Huskers showed pop, with home runs from Tristen Edwards, Glatter and Payton Huscroft. Glatter was 2-for-4.

Trailing 1-0, the Huskers loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth inning and scored two runs, one on a fielder's choice and the other on an RBI walk to Rylie Unzicker.

Huscroft hit a three-run homer in the fifth, and Edwards and Glatter added solo blasts an inning later.

Walljasper batted 2-for-4 and drove in four runs against UTEP after allowing one run on three hits in a complete-game victory against Bradley.