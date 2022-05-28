After making the NCAA Tournament, what does the future hold for Nebraska softball?

Following a season-ending loss in the NCAA Tournament, it didn't take long for the Nebraska softball team to start talking about 2023.

"Some of the younger ones grabbed me and said, 'We're going to keep this thing going,'" NU coach Rhonda Revelle said moments after Nebraska lost to North Texas on May 21 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Even NU's strength coach told the players to first take a couple of days off. But the message is clear — after going 41-16 and making the NCAA regionals for the first time since 2016, the returning Huskers are determined to piece together some postseason appearances.

Like any year, the Huskers will have some key voids to fill, but they also have a strong group of players coming back, beginning with a talented sophomore class.

Here are some key things to know as NU begins the offseason:

Wallace's big decision: Nebraska's run to a Big Ten Tournament championship was led by pitching, including senior Courtney Wallace, who has the option to return for her COVID-19 season.

The Papillion-La Vista graduate said she didn't want to make a decision on her future during the season.

"I'm going to enjoy this," Wallace said last week. "I'm going to enjoy the moment I'm in right now and then we'll figure it out."

Wallace had her best season as a Husker, finishing 17-8 with a 3.12 earned-run average with 100 strikeouts in 148 innings. She also had four saves.

If Wallace returns, NU will have an ace who has thrown 411 career innings to lean on.

If she departs, then the Huskers must replace their two workhorse pitchers in Wallace and senior Olivia Ferrell.

If Wallace moves on, could Nebraska look to the transfer portal for pitching help (NU doesn't have a pitcher in its incoming recruiting class)?

Who is departing? Second baseman Cam Ybarra was the Huskers' most consistent bat, played great defense and her leadership was big in the program's change in culture.

Right fielder Peyton Glatter also will have to be replaced. The Millard South grad's bat became very important late in the season, especially as some of the young Huskers were going through hitting spells.

Senior pitcher Karlee Seevers didn't see the field, but she was a captain and Revelle raved about the York graduate's leadership. Senior catcher Anni Raley wasn't known for her offense, but she was steady behind the plate.

The biggest loss is Ferrell, who won 20 games and had a 1.96 ERA, though she won't be going far. The Elkhorn South grad will serve as the team's volunteer grad assistant coach next year.

"My goal is to coach Division I softball, either as an assistant or head coach maybe one day," Ferrell said. "I have pretty good role models to go after."

The young wave: Optimism for the future of Nebraska softball centers around a talented group of sophomores and freshmen.

Sophomore Billie Andrews, who hit 20 homers this past season, will be a three-year starter when NU takes the field next February, and sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray also has started since her freshman year.

Sophomore Abbie Squier developed into a first-team all-Big Ten selection, and she's already one of the best defensive outfielders in the Big Ten.

Whether Wallace returns or not, sophomore Kaylin Kinney will have a bigger role in the circle, and catcher Ava Bredwell was the Big Ten freshman of the year.

First baseman Mya Felder had the team's top batting average (.373) this spring, and she returns.

So, yeah, NU has a lot of pieces to work with.

The next wave: The Huskers will add six freshmen in the fall, including outfielder Talia Tokheim out of San Carlos, California. She is ranked the No. 44 overall recruit by Extra Innings Softball.

Another incoming outfielder, Dakota Carter (Eastvale, California) is ranked No. 78 by Extra Innings Softball.

Joining them will be infielder/outfielder Katelyn Caneda (Cerritos, California), infielder/outfielder Alina Felix (Tucson, Arizona), catcher Haidyn Warner (Oro Valley, Arizona) and infielder Ashley Smetter (Lincoln Southwest).

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

