After Ferrell and Revelle are ejected, Wallace comes in to help Huskers spark sweep of Illini

In the opener, Billie Andrews, Brooke Andrews, Cam Ybarra and Peyton Glatter had RBI hits, and none were bigger than Billie Andrews' single, which came in the bottom of the sixth inning, giving NU a much-needed insurance run.
Illinois (15-8) plated a run and had the bases loaded with one out in the top of the seventh, but Wallace induced a pair of infield groundouts to seal the win.
Nebraska led 4-0 early in a game that took quite a turn.
Tristen Edwards was hit by a pitch in the first inning, marking the third time in the series she had been plunked. That drew the ire of coach Rhonda Revelle and after a 10-minute meeting, the umpires issued warnings to both teams.
In the top of the fourth, Ferrell, who had gotten through three clean innings, hit Illinois' Katie Wingerter in the arm with a pitch on an action that appeared unintentional.
But Ferrell was ejected, and so too was Revelle, who calls the pitches for the Huskers.
Wallace (6-4) allowed five hits and two earned runs.
The Huskers had much better success against Sydney Sickels, who shut down NU a night earlier, in the game that followed. Nebraska tagged the Illinois ace for four runs and chased her off with Rylie Unzicker’s two-run homer off the Alex Gordon Complex behind right field in the second inning.
Billie Andrews, the next batter, tied the game at 5-5 with a solo shot to center, and NU took an 8-5 lead on Ybarra’s two-out, bases-clearing double in a four-run fourth inning.
Edwards, meanwhile, increased her streak of reaching base safely to 24 plate appearances before it came to an end in the fourth inning of Game 2. It's the third-longest streak in NCAA history and was just one short of a Big Ten record and two short of an NCAA record.
NU and Illinois will close the series at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Nebraska has a .977 fielding percentage, which is on pace to rank as the top mark in program history. The middle infield duo is helping in that area.
Nebraska first baseman Sarah Yocom celebrates after making the final out in the seventh inning against Illinois, securing the Huskers' win in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Bowlin Stadium.