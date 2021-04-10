After Ferrell and Revelle are ejected, Wallace comes in to help Huskers spark sweep of Illini

Nebraska lost its starting pitcher and its coach. Courtney Wallace made sure the Huskers didn't lose the game.

The junior pitched the final four innings and got out of a bases-loaded jam to finish off a 5-4 Husker softball victory over Illinois in the first of two games Saturday at Bowlin Stadium.

The Huskers followed with a 10-6 victory in the second contest, with Wallace coming in to get the final two outs, to improve to 13-10.

In the opener, Billie Andrews, Brooke Andrews, Cam Ybarra and Peyton Glatter had RBI hits, and none were bigger than Billie Andrews' single, which came in the bottom of the sixth inning, giving NU a much-needed insurance run.

Illinois (15-8) plated a run and had the bases loaded with one out in the top of the seventh, but Wallace induced a pair of infield groundouts to seal the win.

Nebraska led 4-0 early in a game that took quite a turn.

Tristen Edwards was hit by a pitch in the first inning, marking the third time in the series she had been plunked. That drew the ire of coach Rhonda Revelle and after a 10-minute meeting, the umpires issued warnings to both teams.