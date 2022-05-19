A quick look at the four softball teams at the NCAA Stillwater Regional

The Stillwater, Oklahoma, Regional begins Friday. Here's a look at the four teams there:

No. 7 Oklahoma State

Record: 41-12, 14-14 (Big 12).

Regional seed: 1.

Coach: Kenny Gajewski (seventh season).

How'd it get here: Earned the Big 12's automatic bid after beating top-ranked Oklahoma in the conference tournament final.

Notable wins: Michigan (4-0), Northwestern (4-3), Texas (four times), Oklahoma (4-3).

Hitting: .292 (54 national rank). Pitching: 1.91 (12). Fielding: .980 (5).

Worth noting: After reaching the Women's College World Series in 2019 and 2021, the Cowgirls continue to roll under Gajewski. Kelly Maxwell was the Big 12 pitcher of the year. She's 16-4 with a 1.32 ERA and has struck out 238. OSU closed the season with five straight losses (three to No. 1 Oklahoma and two to No. 4 Florida State) before finding its groove in the Big 12 Tournament. Under Gajewski, OSU is 8-1 in home NCAA Tournament games.

No. 25 Nebraska

Record: 40-14, 17-5 (Big Ten).

Regional seed: 2.

Coach: Rhonda Revelle (30th season).

How'd it get here: Earned the Big Ten's automatic bid after beating Michigan 3-1 in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

Notable wins: Wichita State (10-4), Wichita State (12-4), Michigan (3-2), Michigan (7-4), Michigan (3-1).

Hitting: .315 (19). Pitching: 2.81 (63). Fielding: .971 (44).

Worth noting: With Billie Andrews (19 homers) and Cam Ybarra (10 homers) atop the lineup, NU has one of the best offenses in the country. The pitching has been very sharp, especially late in the season. Seniors Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace combined to allow only three runs over three games in the Big Ten Tournament.

North Texas

Record: 35-14, 17-7 (CUSA).

Regional seed: 3.

Coach: Rodney DeLong (fifth season).

How'd it get here: Earned an automatic bid after winning the conference tournament.

Notable wins: Kansas (12-4), Kansas (9-5).

Hitting: .294 (45). Pitching: 2.99 (86). Fielding: .966 (64).

Worth noting: Ashley Peters leads the way in the circle with an 18-6 record and 2.55 ERA. The top hitter is Lexi Cobb, who is hitting .414 with 58 hits, 41 runs scored and 23 RBIs. But the hitter NU will want to watch for is Kailey Gamble, who has 16 homers and change a game in a hurry. North Texas is makings its first NCAA regional appearance.

Fordham

Record: 30-20, 15-7 (Atlantic 10).

Regional seed: 4.

Coach: Melissa Inouye (fourth season).

How'd it get here: Earned an automatic bid after beating top-seeded George Washington in the conference tournament final.

Notable wins: George Washington (1-0), George Washington (6-3).

Hitting: .255 (178). Pitching: 2.64 (50). Fielding: .956 (186).

Worth noting: Rachel Hubertus has a team-best 17 homers and is batting .289 with 41 RBIs. Don't expect Fordham to be in awe of the NCAA setting. In 2019, the Rams were sent to the Seattle Regional where they played No. 2 Washington very tough.

