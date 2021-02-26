A pair of freshmen help Huskers salvage season-opening split with Indiana

Billie Andrews' first career hit as a Husker helped lift the Nebraska softball team to a season-opening split against Indiana on Friday in Leesburg, Florida.

The Hoosiers (1-1) took the first game 3-1 before Nebraska bounced back to take the second game, 4-2.

The Huskers scratched their way to a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by senior Tristen Edwards.

An inning later, Andrews delivered a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded to give NU a two-run cushion. Another freshman, Kaylin Kinney, pitched a perfect sixth inning for her first collegiate save.

Andrews, a shortstop, was the leadoff hitter in both games for the Huskers.

Junior Courtney Wallace, who earned the win pitching six innings, added two hits.

NU took a 1-0 lead in the second game when sophomore Brooke Andrews scored on a wild pitch in the second inning. Indiana tied the game in the fourth on a solo home run from Desiree Dufek, and took a one-run lead in the fifth on a sacrifice fly before the Huskers rallied.

Nebraska took a 1-0 lead in the first game on a home run from Edwards. But otherwise, NU struggled against Hoosier ace Emily Goodwin, who limited the Husker bats to three hits.