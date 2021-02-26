A pair of freshmen help Huskers salvage season-opening split with Indiana

Billie Andrews' first career hit as a Husker helped lift the Nebraska softball team to a season-opening split against Indiana on Friday in Leesburg, Florida.
The Hoosiers (1-1) took the first game 3-1 before Nebraska bounced back to take the second game, 4-2.
The Huskers scratched their way to a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by senior Tristen Edwards.
An inning later, Andrews delivered a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded to give NU a two-run cushion. Another freshman, Kaylin Kinney, pitched a perfect sixth inning for her first collegiate save.
Andrews, a shortstop, was the leadoff hitter in both games for the Huskers.
Junior Courtney Wallace, who earned the win pitching six innings, added two hits.
NU took a 1-0 lead in the second game when sophomore Brooke Andrews scored on a wild pitch in the second inning. Indiana tied the game in the fourth on a solo home run from Desiree Dufek, and took a one-run lead in the fifth on a sacrifice fly before the Huskers rallied.
Nebraska took a 1-0 lead in the first game on a home run from Edwards. But otherwise, NU struggled against Hoosier ace Emily Goodwin, who limited the Husker bats to three hits.
Goodwin retired 12 of the final 13 NU batters.
Senior Olivia Ferrell took the loss after allowing three runs in 51/3 innings.
Nebraska will play two games against Michigan State on Saturday and two against Ohio State on Sunday.