A closer look at the Husker softball roster heading into the 2020 season

Here's a look at the Husker softball roster heading into the 2020 season, which begins Thursday in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
0 | Lexey Kneib, sr.
The senior is expected to start the season sharing time at first base with Payton Huscroft. Kneib also has played shortstop, second and third during her NU career.
1 | Rylie Unzicker, jr.
The Millard South graduate started 44 games last year in the outfield, and is expected to be a prominent figure in the outfield again this year.
2 | Payton Huscroft, so.
The third-year player has only appeared in six career games after being slowed by an arm injury, but she's getting a chance to make an impact at first base.
11 | KP Pola, fr.
The Santa Ana, California, native is one of two freshmen on the roster and she's working at third base with senior Samantha Owen.
13 | Peyton Glatter, so.
The outfielder showed a ton of growth during Big Ten play last year, emerging as one of the team's top hitters. She hit .265 and started 32 games.
17 | Carson Fischer, so.
The Lincoln Southwest graduate and former infielder is working in the outfield and head coach Rhonda Revelle said she has adapted well to the new position.
21 | Sarah Yocom, jr.
The walk-on from Cozad has shown she can play at multiple spots in the infield. She's working at shortstop this season.
23 | Courtney Wallace, so.
An injury had the Papillion-La Vista graduate focusing on her pitching last fall. Expect NU to take advantage of her athleticism at the plate and on the base paths, too.
24 | Tristen Edwards, sr.
The anchor of NU's lineup returns after leading the team in most offensive categories last year. She also is moving from shortstop and back to her natural OF position.
25 | Lindsey Walljasper, so.
Like Wallace, she pitched a lot of innings as a freshman, and contributed offensively. The Murrieta, California, native is looking for a big jump this year.
27 | Brooke Andrews, fr.
The Gretna graduate, a great infielder, will get immediate playing time at shortstop, a position on the field where the Huskers have struggled defensively for a few years now.
28 | Ally Riley, jr.
The Alva, Oklahoma, native backed up three-year starter Bri Cassidy, but is expected to share time behind the dish with sophomore Anni Raley.
30 | Karlee Seevers, so.
The York grad didn't pitch last year, but the right-hander has a chance to help a staff that only has four pitchers.
32 | Cam Ybarra, jr.
The Oregon State transfer is expected to start at second base. She was named to the Pac-12 all-freshman team in 2018.
33 | Anni Raley, so.
The Clovis, California, native played mostly in pinch-running roles last year, but she's expected to share innings at catcher with Riley.
39 | Olivia Ferrell, jr.
The Elkhorn South grad is the most experienced pitcher on the team. She was 3-6 last year and 9-8 as a freshman.
64 | Bree Boruff, sr.
The speedster from Mead, Colorado, provides a veteran presence in the outfield. She made 26 starts last year and batted .280.
77 | Samantha Owen, sr.
Enters her second season after transferring from Pacific. Provided a steady glove at third base last year and is expected to be a key contributor offensively, too.
Meet the 2020 Husker softball team
