A closer look at the Husker softball roster heading into the 2020 season

The Lincoln Southwest graduate and former infielder is working in the outfield and head coach Rhonda Revelle said she has adapted well to the new position.

21 | Sarah Yocom, jr.

The walk-on from Cozad has shown she can play at multiple spots in the infield. She's working at shortstop this season.

23 | Courtney Wallace, so.

An injury had the Papillion-La Vista graduate focusing on her pitching last fall. Expect NU to take advantage of her athleticism at the plate and on the base paths, too.

24 | Tristen Edwards, sr.

The anchor of NU's lineup returns after leading the team in most offensive categories last year. She also is moving from shortstop and back to her natural OF position.

25 | Lindsey Walljasper, so.

Like Wallace, she pitched a lot of innings as a freshman, and contributed offensively. The Murrieta, California, native is looking for a big jump this year.

27 | Brooke Andrews, fr.