2 losses Saturday take Huskers out of NCAA Tournament, but season will be remembered as 'magical ride'

STILLWATER, Okla. — For a moment Saturday afternoon, Nebraska's turnaround season in softball was prime for another special turn.

The Huskers had a one-run lead midway through the fourth inning against the No. 7 team in the country on its home field. By dark, however, the Huskers were clearing their gear out of a dugout for the final time this season.

After dropping a 7-4 contest to Oklahoma State, Nebraska was eliminated by North Texas 3-0 a handful of hours later in the NCAA Stillwater Regional.

The ride may have come to a standstill in Stillwater, but it was a "magical ride," coach Rhonda Revelle said moments after the Husker players, coaches and parents shared tears and hugs outside Cowgirl Stadium.

Whether it's on the bus ride back through Kansas on Sunday, next week or next month, the Huskers will be able to look at 2022 and celebrate what was a special season. They won 40-plus games for the first time since 2014, reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016, won their first Big Ten Tournament championship and put a tough stretch for the program in the rear-view mirror.

"I don't think in my 30 years of being a head coach and my 38 years of coaching collegiate softball, I don't know unequivocally that I've never ever been part of a team that has traveled so much ground, from building our culture to setting our standard for our work in the offseason to how we conduct ourselves during practice to what we give in our community," Revelle said.

"It was nothing short of amazing and I could not be more grateful, or more proud."

It was just a week ago when Nebraska beat Michigan 3-1 in the Big Ten Tournament final for the program's best win in quite some time. Nebraska tried to top that Saturday against national power Oklahoma State.

The Huskers (41-16) had a 2-1 lead on the Cowgirls (43-12) before a fourth-inning error changed the course of the game. OSU scored four runs in the frame and six unanswered to take control.

Against the Mean Green, a team the Huskers beat 3-0 Friday, NU couldn't get its offense on track.

Billie Andrews connected for a single on the first pitch of the game. But Nebraska didn't record its second hit until the fifth inning against freshman Skylar Savage. By then the Mean Green had built a 3-0 lead.

On a cool Stillwater night, Savage, the Mean Green's No. 2 pitcher, had more bite on her drop ball and her change-up was just as effective. She held the Huskers to three hits and struck out seven.

Nebraska was 0-for-10 with runners on with seven strikeouts.

"I'm not discounting our offense at all or trying to make excuses, but that was tough," Revelle said. "I thought we pitched tough, too, it's just they got a couple of hits with runners on."

All three North Texas (37-15) runs came with two outs against Wallace, who started, and Ferrell. The two seniors combined to hold the Mean Green to five hits.

The Huskers were not hanging their heads after dropping two games Saturday.

The seniors were a part of the program during the low points of 2019 and were determined to have this team playing deep into the season.

"Starting (last) summer were just like, 'We're going to do this,' and now seeing that we actually did it, I think was the most incredible thing I've ever been a part of, that we were able to switch something around so quickly," said Ferrell, who will become a grad assistant coach next year for the Huskers.

A text message at this time last year between Wallace, Ferrell and fellow senior captain Karlee Seevers ignited the campaign. The underclassmen bought in and the Huskers went to work.

The 2022 season was an emotional ride, especially for Revelle. The emotions were raw Saturday. After all, it was the end of a season.

The Huskers grew together on and off the field, Revelle said, and because that, Revelle and her players will cherish the spring of 2022 for years to come.

"I know this sounds corny, but it was a pretty magical ride," Revelle said. "Honestly, the victories are a bonus that made it sweet. It's fun to win, but it was all the other stuff."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.