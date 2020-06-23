2 ex-Huskers among those to step back from pro softball team after controversial tweet

Stokes continued, part of the message directed toward the team's GM: "You've failed to understand my perspective by saying all lives matter. You failed to feel my pain when said in front of everyone that you of all people were in an uncomfortable situation at the moment, you failed when you tried to justify what was said."

Edwards, a former All-America catcher, responded immediately after Monday's game.

"I will not stand by the actions of Connie May (and) what she wrote on the Scrap Yard FP Twitter account," Edwards wrote. "This was done during our game without our knowledge, but most importantly during a time we as American women wanted to show HOPE (AND) SHINE LIGHT during this uncertain time.

"I don't know what actions will come next from a softball standpoint, but I will no longer be playing for or supporting (Scrap Yard Dawgs)."

The matter of standing or kneeling for the national anthem began when former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick began to kneel during the sporting event staple to protest police brutality. It has picked up again following the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Edwards and Stokes have played for Scrap Yard Dawgs for several years. The team is made up of many former college standouts, including Monica Abbott and Osterman.