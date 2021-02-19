'We've been waiting': Husker soccer team grateful to return to competition after long offseason

When the Nebraska soccer team arrives in Minnesota this weekend, it will be like the night before Christmas.

By the time Nebraska hits the field for a road game against the Golden Gophers on Sunday, it will have been almost 16 months since the Huskers’ last game on Oct. 27, 2019. After practicing for months on end all while the ACC, Big 12, SEC and Sun Belt conferences played a fall season as regularly scheduled, the simple reward of a game has been a long time coming.

“We’ve been waiting, we watched other conferences play and we’ve just been practicing all last semester, but we’re ready to go now,” Nebraska senior Theresa Pujado said. “Now that it’s finally here on Sunday, we’re all so excited because we can’t believe it’s here.”

The wait has been even more agonizing than usual due to the Huskers’ unceremonious end to the 2019 season. Nebraska had its worst season of head coach John Walker’s 26-year tenure as head coach; the Huskers only scored 12 goals during a 4-10-4 campaign that included missing the Big Ten Tournament at the end of the season.

However, it’ll be a new-look Nebraska team that takes the field this weekend. Sinclaire Miramontez, Savanah Uveges, Brenna Ochoa, Meg Brandt and Aubrei Corder, a four-year starter at goalkeeper, all graduated.