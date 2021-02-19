'We've been waiting': Husker soccer team grateful to return to competition after long offseason

When the Nebraska soccer team arrives in Minnesota this weekend, it will be like the night before Christmas.
By the time Nebraska hits the field for a road game against the Golden Gophers on Sunday, it will have been almost 16 months since the Huskers’ last game on Oct. 27, 2019. After practicing for months on end all while the ACC, Big 12, SEC and Sun Belt conferences played a fall season as regularly scheduled, the simple reward of a game has been a long time coming.
“We’ve been waiting, we watched other conferences play and we’ve just been practicing all last semester, but we’re ready to go now,” Nebraska senior Theresa Pujado said. “Now that it’s finally here on Sunday, we’re all so excited because we can’t believe it’s here.”
The wait has been even more agonizing than usual due to the Huskers’ unceremonious end to the 2019 season. Nebraska had its worst season of head coach John Walker’s 26-year tenure as head coach; the Huskers only scored 12 goals during a 4-10-4 campaign that included missing the Big Ten Tournament at the end of the season.
However, it’ll be a new-look Nebraska team that takes the field this weekend. Sinclaire Miramontez, Savanah Uveges, Brenna Ochoa, Meg Brandt and Aubrei Corder, a four-year starter at goalkeeper, all graduated.
Sophomore Makinzie Short will take over the starting spot at goalkeeper and Pujado will take a prominent role in the defense, as will fellow senior Grace Brown. While the Huskers have 10 juniors on their roster, Pujado and Brown are the only seniors.
They’ve worked to instill the team’s culture in a group of exciting freshmen that includes Eleanor Dale, a member of the England U-17 and U-18 teams, and Reagan Raabe, the 2018-19 Gatorade Player of the Year in Nebraska from Millard West.
“We have a lot of freshmen, and them having an extra semester to learn the tactics and learn how we play will be super-beneficial,” Pujado said. “All of them have stepped up with the energy and commitment to becoming the best player. It’s been really exciting as an older player to see their growth.”
While portions of January allowed for outdoor training as normal, February’s bitter cold and snowstorms have kept Nebraska indoors lately.
However, Sunday’s game at Minnesota will be held indoors on a turf field before later portions of the season can return outdoors as weather permits. This may be a unique season, but team goals of winning the Big Ten Tournament and simply having a competitive mentality for 90 minutes offer a sense of normalcy.
NU was picked No. 9 in the Big Ten preseason coaches’ poll. That doesn’t matter to Pujado, who feels the underdog role fits the squad perfectly.
“We definitely built ourselves back up after a rough season last fall, and we’re hoping to be underdogs this year and show everyone what we’re here to do,” Pujado said.