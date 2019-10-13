A first-half goal was all the Husker soccer team needed to draw with No. 21 Rutgers at Hibner Stadium on Sunday.
NU's Grace Brown connected a crossing pass to Savanah Uveges, who headed it into the Rutgers' net in the 34th minute to make it 1-1, the match's final score.
The Scarlet Knights (10-2-2, 4-2-1 Big Ten) struck early behind Amirah Ali's team-high eighth goal of the season in the 2nd minute. The forward overcame three defenders to send a shot into the upper right corner of the net only a minute and 15 seconds into the match.
The teams were scoreless in the second half before heading to two overtimes, where Rutgers outshot the Huskers 4-0. The Scarlet Knights outshot Nebraska (4-8-3, 3-4-1) 9-4 for the match, as well. NU collected eight corner kicks to Rutgers' five.
Senior netminder Aubrei Corder had two saves, playing all 110 minutes.
Since 2014, the Rutgers and Nebraska have drawn all five matches they've played against each other.
Nebraska travels to Minnesota to face the Gophers on Thursday at 4 p.m.