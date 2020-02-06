Two former Huskers to be inducted into Canada Soccer Hall of Fame
TK04082712

Nebraska's Brittany Timko competes in a 2004 soccer match against North Carolina.

 Journal Star file photo

Brittany Timko and Karina LeBlanc, two former Huskers, are set to be inducted into the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame.

LeBlanc, a goalkeeper, is Canada's only two-time CONCACAF champion and first five-time FIFA World Cup participant. LeBlanc, who played at NU from 1997-2000, represented Canada on the international stage from 1998-2015, and made 110 international game appearances. She was part of Canada's bronze medal team at the 2012 Olympics.

Timko also was part of the 2012 Olympic team, and played in three World Cups. She played in 132 international contests and won five medals in CONCACAF play. Timko was a two-time Big 12 player of the year during her time (2003-06) at Nebraska.

 

