Two former Huskers to be inducted into Canada Soccer Hall of Fame

Brittany Timko and Karina LeBlanc, two former Huskers, are set to be inducted into the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LeBlanc, a goalkeeper, is Canada's only two-time CONCACAF champion and first five-time FIFA World Cup participant. LeBlanc, who played at NU from 1997-2000, represented Canada on the international stage from 1998-2015, and made 110 international game appearances. She was part of Canada's bronze medal team at the 2012 Olympics.

Timko also was part of the 2012 Olympic team, and played in three World Cups. She played in 132 international contests and won five medals in CONCACAF play. Timko was a two-time Big 12 player of the year during her time (2003-06) at Nebraska.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0