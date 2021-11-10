 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three in-state recruits highlight signing class for Husker soccer
0 Comments
topical

Three in-state recruits highlight signing class for Husker soccer

  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska soccer team signed five recruits Wednesday, including three from Nebraska.

Lauryn Anglim and Ella Guyott, who attend Papillion-La Vista High School, and Omaha Marian's Emma Prososki highlight a class that also includes defender Lauren Buzzell (St. Francis, Minnesota) and midfielder Sadie Waite (St. Thomas, Ontario).

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Anglim, Guyott and Prososki each play for Gretna Elite Academy.

Anglim, who can play at midfielder or defender, was selected to play in the ECNL national selection game in 2021, while Guyott, a midfielder/forward, was an ECNL Midwest Conference first-team honoree.

Prososki, a midfielder, has totaled 14 goals and four assists at Omaha Marian. She helped lead the Crusaders to the Class A state semifinals last season.

Anglim's brother Garrett is a redshirt freshman on the NU baseball team.

Raabe, Weber highlight Huskers' Big Ten all-conference soccer honors
Schwarz, Weber lead Husker soccer team to third straight win to close season
Huskers score twice in first half of 3-1 win at Illinois but still won't make Big Ten soccer tourney
Nebraska soccer logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News