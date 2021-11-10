Three in-state recruits highlight signing class for Husker soccer

The Nebraska soccer team signed five recruits Wednesday, including three from Nebraska.

Lauryn Anglim and Ella Guyott, who attend Papillion-La Vista High School, and Omaha Marian's Emma Prososki highlight a class that also includes defender Lauren Buzzell (St. Francis, Minnesota) and midfielder Sadie Waite (St. Thomas, Ontario).

Anglim, Guyott and Prososki each play for Gretna Elite Academy.

Anglim, who can play at midfielder or defender, was selected to play in the ECNL national selection game in 2021, while Guyott, a midfielder/forward, was an ECNL Midwest Conference first-team honoree.

Prososki, a midfielder, has totaled 14 goals and four assists at Omaha Marian. She helped lead the Crusaders to the Class A state semifinals last season.

Anglim's brother Garrett is a redshirt freshman on the NU baseball team.

