The Husker soccer team wraps up road schedule with two weekend matches in Illinois

Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (center) takes a shot on goal while defended by Michigan's Alia Martin (front left), Sydney Shepherd (21), and Janiece Joyner (24) in the first half of a March 7 match at Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Lincoln Journal Star
The Nebraska soccer team will take a trip to Illinois this weekend for a pair of matches to conclude its regular-season road schedule.
On Thursday, the Huskers (1-2-2) take on Illinois (3-2-1) at 2:30 p.m. On Saturday, NU gears up against Northwestern (3-3) at noon.
Nebraska is coming off two consecutive matches that went into additional time: a 3-2 loss to Michigan on March 7 and a scoreless draw with Wisconsin on Saturday.
An interesting Husker note: The team has scored four goals this season, and each of them has come from a player who had not previously scored in a Nebraska uniform.
Eleanor Dale leads the Huskers with two goals this season, both scored in the team's lone win of the season, a 2-1 result against Purdue on March 4 at Hibner Stadium.
The Nebraska-Illinois match will be televised on Big Ten Network.
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (left) follows the ball after heading it over Michigan's Alia Martin in the first overtime period Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska's Natalie Cooke (top left) attempts to head in a goal over Michigan's Janiece Joyner (left) in the second half Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska's Grace Brown (left) kicks the ball away from the Husker goal as Michigan's Danielle Wolfe attempts to steal the ball in the first half Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (center) takes a shot on goal while defended by Michigan's Alia Martin (front left), Sydney Shepherd (21), and Janiece Joyner (24) in the first half of a March 7 match at Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska's Natalie Cooke (19) controls the ball against Michigan's Alia Martin (4), Skylar Anderson (second right), and Emily Leyson in the first half Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska's Olivia Brown (22) slide tackles Michigan's Danielle Wolfe (14) in the first half Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (bottom left) takes a moment to herself as Michigan celebrates after Danielle Wolfe (not pictured) made the game-winning goal in second overtime Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska and Michigan players take a moment to kneel before the start of the match on Sunday at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Michigan's Nicki Hernandez (left center) is chased by Nebraska's Marissa Popoola (far left), and Grace Brown in the second half on Sunday at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Michigan's Kacey Lawrence (back right) is jumped on by Lily Farkas after scoring a goal in the first half on Sunday against Nebraska at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska's Olivia Brown (top left) eyes the ball after jumping over Michigan's Skylar Anderson (bottom left) in the second half on Sunday at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska players swarm Marissa Popoola (hidden from view) after she scored the second goal against Michigan on Sunday at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska's Reagan Raabe (left) dribbles the ball while followed by Gwen Lane (top right) and Michigan's Alia Martin (far left) and Claire Dawson on Sunday at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Michigan's Alia Martin (front) heads the ball away from Nebraska's Eleanor Dale on Sunday at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska's Theresa Pujado (top right) gets the advantage over Michigan's Sammi Woods (right) on Sunday at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Nebraska and Michigan players react as Michigan's Emily Leyson (17) uses her head to block a corner kick on Sunday at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.7
Michigan's Janiece Joyner tries to steal the ball from Nebraska's Natalie Cooke on Sunday at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!