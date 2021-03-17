The Husker soccer team wraps up road schedule with two weekend matches in Illinois

The Nebraska soccer team will take a trip to Illinois this weekend for a pair of matches to conclude its regular-season road schedule.

On Thursday, the Huskers (1-2-2) take on Illinois (3-2-1) at 2:30 p.m. On Saturday, NU gears up against Northwestern (3-3) at noon.

Nebraska is coming off two consecutive matches that went into additional time: a 3-2 loss to Michigan on March 7 and a scoreless draw with Wisconsin on Saturday.

An interesting Husker note: The team has scored four goals this season, and each of them has come from a player who had not previously scored in a Nebraska uniform.

Eleanor Dale leads the Huskers with two goals this season, both scored in the team's lone win of the season, a 2-1 result against Purdue on March 4 at Hibner Stadium.

The Nebraska-Illinois match will be televised on Big Ten Network.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0