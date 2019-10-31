{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Soccer, 9.26

Nebraska’s Sinclaire Miramontez (5) moves the ball down the field during a game against Northwestern in September at Hibner Stadium. Miramontez and Brenna Ochoa were named second-team All-Big Ten on Thursday.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska soccer players Sinclaire Miramontez and Brenna Ochoa were both named second-team All-Big Ten on Thursday.

It's the third straight season Miramontez, a senior defender, has received conference honors after being named to the first team in 2017 and ’18. She was also named to the all-freshman team in 2016. This season, she started all 18 matches and scored two goals.

Midfielder Ochoa, also a senior, scored one goal and had one assist in her 18 starts this season. She also received Nebraska's Sportsmanship Award. 

