Nebraska soccer players Sinclaire Miramontez and Brenna Ochoa were both named second-team All-Big Ten on Thursday.
It's the third straight season Miramontez, a senior defender, has received conference honors after being named to the first team in 2017 and ’18. She was also named to the all-freshman team in 2016. This season, she started all 18 matches and scored two goals.
Midfielder Ochoa, also a senior, scored one goal and had one assist in her 18 starts this season. She also received Nebraska's Sportsmanship Award.