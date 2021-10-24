Schwarz, Weber lead Husker soccer team to third straight win to close season

The Nebraska soccer team will not be playing in the Big Ten Tournament, but the Huskers will have something to build on going into the offseason.
NU concluded its season with a 2-0 win against Minnesota on Sunday in Minneapolis. The Huskers closed with three straight wins, including two against Big Ten Tournament teams, after enduring a 10-match winless streak.
Multiple freshmen played key roles in Sunday's win.
Abby Schwarz scored her third goal of the season in the 26th minute as she gathered a pass from fellow freshman Jordan Zadeat in the top of penalty box, dribbled and scored. It was Zadeat's fourth assist of the season.
NU added to its lead a few minutes later when a shot by Schwarz from near midfield rolled into the penalty box and was grabbed by freshman Sarah Weber, who connected for her team-leading sixth goal of the season.
Junior goalkeeper Makinzie Short recorded her third shutout of the season and seventh of her career.
Nebraska (7-9-2, 3-5-2 Big Ten) finished 6-1-1 when leading at halftime.
Minnesota dropped to 8-6-3 overall and 4-6-0 in Big Ten play.
Photos: NU soccer hosts Badgers on Senior Day
Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (21) attempts to block Wisconsin's Aidan McConnell's (3) kick up field in the first half on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kathleen Aitchison (14) and Wisconsin's Emma Jaskaniec (2) both attempt to get a head on the ball in the first half on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Wisconsin's Cammie Murtha (25) attempts to block a kick by Nebraska's Grace Brown (27) in the first half on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Macy Monticello (4) reacts after Nebraska's Eleanor Dale's (not pictured) second half goal on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (left) gets hugged by Abbey Schwarz (center) after Dale's second half goal against Wisconsin on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Eleanor Dale reacts after missing a shot of goal in the second half of their game against Wisconsin on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Grace Brown (27) attempts to take the ball from Wisconsin's Cammie Murtha (25) in the first half on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Abbey Schwarz (6) heads the ball against Wisconsin in the second half on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Reagan Raabe (7) gets a shot blocked by Wisconsin's Maia Cella (14) in the second half of their game on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jordan Zade (37) throws a flip throw-in against Wisconsin in the first half on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (21) heads the ball for a second half goal against Wisconsin on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Wisconsin's Aidan McConnell (3) and Nebraska's Dakota Chan (8) both slide for the ball before colliding, leading to an injury time out, in the second half on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Eleanor Dale hits the ground after tripping over a blocked ball in the first half against Wisconsin on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Wisconsin's Macy Monticello (left) and Nebraska's Sarah Weber (right) go for a loose ball in front of the Wisconsin goal on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska players celebrates their 1-0 win over Wisconsin as time expires on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Abbey Schwarz kicks the ball up the field in the second half of their game against Wisconsin on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Natalie Cooke (19) looks for the ball after running past a long pass against Wisconsin in the first half on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Wisconsin's Macy Monticello (4) blocks a shot on goal by Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (21) in the first half on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Nebraska soccer seniors stand on the field as they are recognized before their game against Wisconsin on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Natalie Cooke (19) can't quite get her head on the ball as she dives for a long kick from Wisconsin in the first half on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
