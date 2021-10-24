 Skip to main content
Schwarz, Weber lead Husker soccer team to third straight win to close season
Schwarz, Weber lead Husker soccer team to third straight win to close season

The Nebraska soccer team will not be playing in the Big Ten Tournament, but the Huskers will have something to build on going into the offseason.

NU concluded its season with a 2-0 win against Minnesota on Sunday in Minneapolis. The Huskers closed with three straight wins, including two against Big Ten Tournament teams, after enduring a 10-match winless streak.

Multiple freshmen played key roles in Sunday's win.

Abby Schwarz scored her third goal of the season in the 26th minute as she gathered a pass from fellow freshman Jordan Zadeat in the top of penalty box, dribbled and scored. It was Zadeat's fourth assist of the season.

NU added to its lead a few minutes later when a shot by Schwarz from near midfield rolled into the penalty box and was grabbed by freshman Sarah Weber, who connected for her team-leading sixth goal of the season.

Junior goalkeeper Makinzie Short recorded her third shutout of the season and seventh of her career.

Nebraska (7-9-2, 3-5-2 Big Ten) finished 6-1-1 when leading at halftime.

Minnesota dropped to 8-6-3 overall and 4-6-0 in Big Ten play.

