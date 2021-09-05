Refocused Husker soccer team finds the back of net again in shutout of Ramblers

Jordan Zade said the Nebraska soccer team lacked focus on the little things against Omaha on Thursday, and it was something the team had to work through.

On Sunday, though?

The Huskers aced it. They dominated Loyola-Chicago in every aspect en route to a 3-0 win at Barbara Hibner Stadium.

“We were disappointed in the result because we thought we were fully capable of winning that game,” Zade said of the Thursday loss. “Obviously we came back and did what we did today.”

Nebraska was able to take advantage of a few Ramble mistakes and capitalized on the chances they created for themselves against the back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference champions.

“It all came together,” goalkeeper Makinzie Short said. “The team did really well as a whole … We were talking before the game about playing together as a team and not just individuals like we did last game. The fact that we decided to play together really helped.”

Short was called into action in goal last Sunday against Oklahoma. She gave up the winning goals against the Sooners and Omaha. On Sunday she made crucial punches and clearances to limit the Ramblers' chances.