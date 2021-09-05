Refocused Husker soccer team finds the back of net again in shutout of Ramblers

Miss the live discussion after Nebraska's home-opening win vs. Fordham? Check out the replay.
Jordan Zade said the Nebraska soccer team lacked focus on the little things against Omaha on Thursday, and it was something the team had to work through.
On Sunday, though?
The Huskers aced it. They dominated Loyola-Chicago in every aspect en route to a 3-0 win at Barbara Hibner Stadium.
“We were disappointed in the result because we thought we were fully capable of winning that game,” Zade said of the Thursday loss. “Obviously we came back and did what we did today.”
Nebraska was able to take advantage of a few Ramble mistakes and capitalized on the chances they created for themselves against the back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference champions.
“It all came together,” goalkeeper Makinzie Short said. “The team did really well as a whole … We were talking before the game about playing together as a team and not just individuals like we did last game. The fact that we decided to play together really helped.”
Short was called into action in goal last Sunday against Oklahoma. She gave up the winning goals against the Sooners and Omaha. On Sunday she made crucial punches and clearances to limit the Ramblers' chances.
“I had to stay mentally engaged throughout the entire game, so I think that really helped me throughout like at the end of the game,” Short said. “I think that kind of engagement is really important.”
Short only faced three shots the entire game, and none were on target. But she made multiple clearances with feet and hands that denied any Rambler opportunities.
The Huskers (4-2) put the ball in the back of the net for the first time in more than 200 minutes when Eleanor Dale headed in a Marissa Popoola cross five minutes into the match. They had 21 shots on goal in their last two games but could not finish.
“It seemed like the last couple games we just weren’t fully focused on that (finishing),” Zade said. “I think the last practice we toned it and I guessed it showed today that we got some in.”
Reagan Raabe scored her fourth goal of the season on a header midway through the first half to double the Nebraska lead off a heading assist from Dale.
Zade finished the game off with 25 minutes left. Abbey Schwarz set her up, and she powered a shot past Loyola-Chicago keeper Maddie Hausmann for her first collegiate goal.
“It was all Abbey being unselfish to cross the ball even though she had the opportunity to shoot it,” Zade said. “Then she saw me open, and I was just there to take a touch and shoot.”
The Huskers will play two games on the road next week at Arizona State on Thursday and at Arizona on Sunday. They will be back home to open conference play on Sept. 16 against Purdue.