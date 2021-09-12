 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raabe's late equalizer not enough as Huskers fall to Arizona
0 Comments

Raabe's late equalizer not enough as Huskers fall to Arizona

  • Updated
  • 0

A late equalizer was not enough for the Nebraska women's soccer team in a 3-2 loss to Arizona on Sunday in Tucson, Arizona.

Husker sophomore Reagan Raabe delivered a game-tying goal in the 85th minute before the Wildcats quickly retaliated with the game-winning goal just minutes later.

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Nebraska (4-4-0) took an early 1-0 lead over the Wildcats (3-3-0) after sophomore Eleanor Dale headed a cross from senior Kenzie Coons into the net in the 8th minute.

But Arizona took little time to reply after Jill Aguilera slipped a shot past Husker goalie Sami Hauk into the goal in the 17th minute to make it 1-1. Nicole Dallin would later give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead with a goal in the 51st minute.

Raabe appeared to give the Huskers new life with her team-high fifth goal of the season late before Aguilera's goal in the 88th minute sealed the win for Arizona.

Nebraska got off 24 shots to Arizona's 16 and also led in shots on goal (13-7).

The Huskers open Big Ten play against Purdue next Sunday at Hibner Stadium.

Nebraska soccer logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Three keys to the game: Sipple, Gabriel give their final Buffalo-Nebraska thoughts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News