Raabe's late equalizer not enough as Huskers fall to Arizona

A late equalizer was not enough for the Nebraska women's soccer team in a 3-2 loss to Arizona on Sunday in Tucson, Arizona.

Husker sophomore Reagan Raabe delivered a game-tying goal in the 85th minute before the Wildcats quickly retaliated with the game-winning goal just minutes later.

Nebraska (4-4-0) took an early 1-0 lead over the Wildcats (3-3-0) after sophomore Eleanor Dale headed a cross from senior Kenzie Coons into the net in the 8th minute.

But Arizona took little time to reply after Jill Aguilera slipped a shot past Husker goalie Sami Hauk into the goal in the 17th minute to make it 1-1. Nicole Dallin would later give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead with a goal in the 51st minute.

Raabe appeared to give the Huskers new life with her team-high fifth goal of the season late before Aguilera's goal in the 88th minute sealed the win for Arizona.

Nebraska got off 24 shots to Arizona's 16 and also led in shots on goal (13-7).

The Huskers open Big Ten play against Purdue next Sunday at Hibner Stadium.

