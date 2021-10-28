 Skip to main content
Raabe, Weber highlight Huskers' Big Ten all-conference soccer honors
Raabe, Weber highlight Huskers' Big Ten all-conference soccer honors

Nebraska vs. Loyola-Chicago, 9.5

Nebraska's Sarah Weber (42) and Loyola-Chicago's Alaina Abel (4) battle for the ball on Sunday, Sept. 5, at Hibner Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska midfielder Reagan Raabe is a third-team all-Big Ten soccer selection, the league announced Wednesday.

Raabe, who went to Millard West, was the Huskers' most consistent scoring threat this season. The sophomore scored seven goals and tacked on three assists to lead the team in points (18). 

Raabe's teammate, former Gretna standout Sarah Weber, joins her in earning conference recognition. Weber was named to the Big Ten's all-freshman team.

Weber scored six goals this season, highlighted by a strong finish to the campaign in which she netted five goals in the Huskers' final five games. She also recorded two assists.

Weber was a first-team Super-State captain last spring after setting a Class A state record for goals in a season (48) while leading Gretna to a state championship.

Nebraska senior Olivia Brown earned NU's Big Ten sportsmanship award.

The Huskers finished 7-9-2 this season.

