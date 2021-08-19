Raabe shines in multi-goal game, NU wins season opener

Reagan Raabe has been on this stage before, but the sophomore had never had a better performance than she did on Thursday night.

She scored two goals en route to a Nebraska 3-0 win in their season opener against Western Illinois at Hibner Stadium.

“I mean the first goal was really unselfish play,” Raabe said. “But the second, Sarah (Weber) did all the hard work. That one is hers.”

Those words encapsulate what was an excellent team performance all around, especially with a group that played 12 underclassmen.

Raabe slotted home her first goal five minutes into the match. Abbey Schwarz set her up for the finish. She scored the third goal right after the halftime break for her first multi-goal game of her career.

Freshman Allie Napora popped up on the score sheet just before halftime. The Papillion-La Vista South grad scored off the bench in her collegiate debut.

“It feels so good to come out as a freshman and be able to provide for the team with what I’m supposed to do,” Napora said.

The match left a lot to be desired, though. The Huskers had numerous opportunities to try and build on their early lead. They had 10 shots on goal in the match.