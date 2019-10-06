The Nebraska soccer team fell to Michigan 4-1 in Ann Arbor on Sunday, despite outshooting the Wolverines.
The Huskers (3-8-2, 2-4-0 Big Ten) outshot Michigan 14-12 and had a 4-3 advantage in corner kicks, but were doomed by a pair of Wolverine goals in each half. Michigan had 11 shots on goal to Nebraska's 6.
Michigan (9-3-1, 4-1-1) scored its first goal in the 23rd minute when Samantha DeVecchi slipped a pass off a corner kick to Meredith Haakenson, who scored in the bottom right corner of the net. Nickie Hernandez then scored off an assist from Sarah Stratigakis later in the half.
In the 51st minute, Nebraska got on the board behind Theresa Pujado's first goal of the season and third of her career.
Michigan tacked on two more goals quickly — in the 76th and 78th minutes — from Sura Yekka and later Kierra Krawec.
NU senior goalkeeper Aubrei Corder matched a season-high seven saves at the net. Corder recorded seven saves against Iowa on Thursday.
Nebraska comes back home to host Maryland at 7 p.m. Friday and Rutgers at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hibner Stadium.