Purdue's Bova steals the show, NU soccer drops Big Ten opener

Senior Theresa Pujado said if the Nebraska soccer team played any other goalkeeper on Sunday, the Huskers probably would have been up by four goals.
But instead, Purdue’s Marisa Bova stole the show as the Boilermakers defeated the Huskers 3-1 in each team’s conference opener at Hibner Stadium.
Bova made five saves, including an acrobatic one to stop a long-range Nebraska effort to keep the score 1-1 at the start of the second half.
“She had a heck of a game; like credit to her,” Pujado said.
Nebraska has dropped three straight games and five of its last six after a 3-0 start to the season. Nonetheless, the Huskers' five losses have come by a combined six goals, and they have dropped games that at one point looked like they could win.
“We have been there in every single game and there have been times in games where we are completely outplaying our opponent,” Pujado said. “We are totally capable of (winning). We just need to make sure that it’s the full 90 minutes we are out playing every single opponent.”
Despite the loss, the Huskers still feel like they are moving in the right direction. It’s a few mistakes that have cost them games.
“I think it really comes down to individual play,” Reagan Raabe said. “We have a lot of chances, and we didn’t put them all away… On the defensive side just staying organized as a whole group.”
Nebraska has had issues with finishing chances this season. It finished with 21 shots on goal between the Oklahoma and Omaha losses. The Huskers had quality chances against Arizona State and again on Sunday.
“It’s definitely nice seeing those opportunities come through for us,” Raabe said. “Hopefully next weekend we can put some more (goals) in.”
Emily Matthews scored her first career hat trick for Purdue. She put the Boilermakers ahead 15 minutes into the match and scored the go-ahead goal in the 70th minute. She put the game away on a rebound from her own shot with a minute remaining.
Raabe scored her sixth goal of the season in the first half off a corner kick, which is tied for the third most in the Big Ten.
Makinzie Short kept Nebraska in the match with some great saves in one-on-one situations of her own. She finished with four saves.
The Huskers will regroup in practice this week before and a pair of East Coast games against Maryland and Rutgers.
“We let it sting for a day so that we can go in with a chip on our shoulder the next game,” Pujado said. “But in our next practice, we are maxing out on everything. It’s a reset mentality and then we just keep going.”