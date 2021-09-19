Purdue's Bova steals the show, NU soccer drops Big Ten opener

Senior Theresa Pujado said if the Nebraska soccer team played any other goalkeeper on Sunday, the Huskers probably would have been up by four goals.

But instead, Purdue’s Marisa Bova stole the show as the Boilermakers defeated the Huskers 3-1 in each team’s conference opener at Hibner Stadium.

Bova made five saves, including an acrobatic one to stop a long-range Nebraska effort to keep the score 1-1 at the start of the second half.

“She had a heck of a game; like credit to her,” Pujado said.

Nebraska has dropped three straight games and five of its last six after a 3-0 start to the season. Nonetheless, the Huskers' five losses have come by a combined six goals, and they have dropped games that at one point looked like they could win.

“We have been there in every single game and there have been times in games where we are completely outplaying our opponent,” Pujado said. “We are totally capable of (winning). We just need to make sure that it’s the full 90 minutes we are out playing every single opponent.”

Despite the loss, the Huskers still feel like they are moving in the right direction. It’s a few mistakes that have cost them games.