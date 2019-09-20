Aubrei Corder made Nebraska soccer history Friday in West Lafayette, Indiana, but Nebraska suffered a 1-0 loss to Purdue to open Big Ten play.
With Corder's 70th start of her career, the Barboursville, West Virginia, native passed Karina LeBlanc and Emma Stevens for the most starts by a Husker goalkeeper.
Corder also entered the contest against the Boilermakers (1-5-2) with the most minutes played by an NU goalkeeper (6,574) in school history.
After making an early save in the 10th minute, Corder couldn't stop the Boilermakers, who scored in the 36th minute behind freshman Leanna Rebimas.
After being outshot 5-1 in the first half, Nebraska put the pressure on Purdue with a 7-3 shot advantage in the second half. Leading goalscorer Sinclaire Miramontez led the Huskers with two shots.
Nebraska (1-5-2) stays in Indiana, facing the Hoosiers (4-4-0) Sunday at noon.