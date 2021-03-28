Penn State starts fast against Huskers to clinch Big Ten regular-season crown

The Penn State soccer team didn't waste any time against Nebraska on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions scored twice in the first 10 minutes to cruise to a 3-0 victory at Hibner Stadium to clinch their 20th Big Ten regular-season soccer title.

Penn State senior captain Frankie Tagliaferri opened the scoring in the fourth minute with her fourth goal of the season. Four minutes later, Rachel Wasserman's first goal of the year made it 2-0. Elle Kershner added a goal in the 61st minute.

The Huskers (1-5-3) were held to just one shot in the first half. But NU turned it around some in the second half, outshooting Penn State 7-6 yet unable to find the back of the net. Olivia Brown, Dakota Chan and Gwen Lane each had two shots for Nebraska while Ashley Zugay and Lane each added a shot on goal.

Nebraska's Makinzie Short played all 90 minutes in goal and recorded two saves against Penn State (8-1-1).

The Huskers are set to play their final regular-season game Saturday against Iowa at Hibner Stadium.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0