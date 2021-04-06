Pair of Huskers net Big Ten weekly soccer honors

Nebraska's Makinzie Short and Gwen Lane received Big Ten weekly honors after helping lead the Huskers to a 1-0 win against Iowa on Saturday.

Short was named Big Ten goalkeeper of the week, and Lane earned weekly freshman accolades.

Short earned her fourth shutout of the season after recording four saves against the Hawkeyes, while Lane, a Lincoln Southwest graduate, netted the match's only goal. It was Lane's first goal as a Husker.

Lane became the first NU player to receive Big Ten freshman honors since Theresa Pujado in 2017.

Nebraska will play Minnesota at 4 p.m. Thursday in Champaign, Illinois.

