Pair of Huskers net Big Ten weekly soccer honors
Pair of Huskers net Big Ten weekly soccer honors

Nebraska vs. Rutgers, 3.25

Nebraska's Ashley Zugay (left) and goalie Makinzie Short defend against Rutgers' Sara Brocious on March 25 at Hibner Stadium.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Nebraska's Makinzie Short and Gwen Lane received Big Ten weekly honors after helping lead the Huskers to a 1-0 win against Iowa on Saturday.

Short was named Big Ten goalkeeper of the week, and Lane earned weekly freshman accolades.

Short earned her fourth shutout of the season after recording four saves against the Hawkeyes, while Lane, a Lincoln Southwest graduate, netted the match's only goal. It was Lane's first goal as a Husker.

Lane became the first NU player to receive Big Ten freshman honors since Theresa Pujado in 2017.

Nebraska will play Minnesota at 4 p.m. Thursday in Champaign, Illinois.

Behind Lane's first career goal, Huskers finally blossom in home soccer win over Iowa on beautiful spring Saturday
Husker soccer team looks to snap six-game winless streak in regular-season finale

 

