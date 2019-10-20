The Nebraska soccer team fell to No. 10 Wisconsin as the Badgers scored a goal in each half in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday.
UW's Emma Jaskaniec scored in the 33rd minute, while Cameron Murtha took an assist from Dani Rhodes to the net in the 69th minute as Wisconsin won 2-0.
Despite not scoring, NU (4-9-4, 3-5-2 Big Ten) held a 6-3 advantage in shots heading into the half. The Badgers, however, replied with a 7-1 edge in the second period. The Huskers also led in corner kicks 7-1 in the first half and outpaced Wisconsin (11-2-2, 7-0-1) 8-4 in corners for the match.
NU senior Meg Brandt led with a team-high three shots, one on goal. Senior goalkeepr Aubrei Corder recorded four saves in her complete game for the Huskers.
Nebraska ends regular-season action next weekend when it hosts Penn State at Hibner Stadium on Senior Day. The match kicks off Sunday at 1:05 p.m.