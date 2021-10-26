Omaha Roncalli grad Schwarz tabbed Big Ten freshman of the week

An Omaha Roncalli graduate is the Big Ten freshman women's soccer player of the week, the league announced Tuesday.

Abbey Schwarz scored a goal and had one assist in leading the Huskers to a season-ending 2-0 win against Minnesota on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Schwarz is the second Husker to earn a weekly award this season. Sami Hauk was tabbed the Big Ten goalkeeper of the week twice in August.

In her first college season, Schwarz scored three goals and led Nebraska with eight assists. She appeared in 16 games and started the last four this season.

The Huskers finished 7-9-2 and failed to qualify for the conference tournament.

