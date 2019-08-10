Veterans and newcomers alike joined in the fun in the Nebraska women’s soccer exhibition match against Omaha on Saturday night.
The Huskers, playing their first of two preseason exhibition matches, got goals from four different players as they rolled to a 4-0 win over the Mavericks at Hibner Field.
Senior All-Big Ten returners Sinclaire Miramontez and Savanah Uveges netted goals, while sophomore Dakota Chan and redshirt freshman Adriana Maldonado also found the back of the net. It was Maldonado’s first goal as a Husker as the forward from Fresno, California, was on the attack all night.
“In my mind it was like, ‘OK, if we’re going to keep attacking, we’re going to get one out there,’” Maldonado said. “I didn’t know it was going to be me, but the fact that it was, was kind of exciting.”
Maldonado’s goal was the fourth and final one of the night for NU. Her two shots on goal were a team high. She also was one of several Huskers who stood out on a night where NU hoped to work out some kinks as veterans meshed with newcomers.
“The younger players that are coming in are amazing,” Maldonado said. “Our seniors and juniors are always there with open arms for us to come and ask questions. It’s so cool.”
Miramontez, a two-time All-Big Ten selection, scored arguably the night’s most impressive goal. The senior defender drove a liner from 35 yards that found the back of the net 38:25 into in the opening half to make it 2-0.
NU would make it 3-0 at half as a Uveges header with a little more than a minute left came off a nifty assist from Ashley Zugay.
Miramontez looked healthy; the senior had missed the final four games of the 2018 season with a knee injury. She was recently cleared before the start of training camp Aug. 5.
“When the time came, I had a good touch on it, and as soon as I struck it I knew I had the right height and right pace on it,” Miramontez said of her goal. “You guys saw the celebration. It was a lot of fun. And it felt so good to be back out there with my teammates.”
The early chemistry in part could be credited to a June trip to Scotland, where the Huskers played five games including against the U-19 Scottish National Team.
“The Scotland trip was a huge help for us,” Miramontez said. “The freshmen got to go with us and play in a couple games and learn a lot, so when training camp came, it wasn’t as big a shock.”
As for the redshirt freshman Maldonado, her senior teammate had nothing but rave reviews.
“She’s such an explosive player,” Miramontez said. “She’s one of the toughest competitors out there.”