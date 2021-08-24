NU's Hauk named Big Ten goalkeeper of the week

Lincoln Journal Star
Nebraska's Sami Hauk was named Big Ten goalkeeper of the week after contributing to two shutout victories last week.
The best and the most Huskers news & opinion
The sophomore from Argyle, Texas, recorded four saves in a 3-0 win against Western Illinois and three more stops in a 5-0 win at Missouri.
Hauk led the Huskers to two consecutive shutouts to begin a season for the first time since 2003.
NU will play at Baylor on Thursday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!