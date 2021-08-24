 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NU's Hauk named Big Ten goalkeeper of the week
0 Comments
topical

NU's Hauk named Big Ten goalkeeper of the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska vs. Western Illinois, 8.19

Nebraska goalkeeper Sami Hauk (top) leaps to save a shot on goal as teammate Olivia Brown (22) and Western Illinois' Amy Andrews look on in the first half Thursday, Aug. 19, at Hibner Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Nebraska's Sami Hauk was named Big Ten goalkeeper of the week after contributing to two shutout victories last week.

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

The sophomore from Argyle, Texas, recorded four saves in a 3-0 win against Western Illinois and three more stops in a 5-0 win at Missouri.

Hauk led the Huskers to two consecutive shutouts to begin a season for the first time since 2003.

NU will play at Baylor on Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News