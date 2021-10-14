NU soccer's three-goal lead erased as Iowa pulls off comeback

Four unanswered goals by Iowa completed 3-0 comeback to defeat Nebraska 4-3 at Hibner Stadium on Thursday. The Huskers' winless streak is now up to nine games.

Sarah Weber scored her second goal of the match in the 40th minute to put the Huskers up 3-0. From there, it was all Hawkeyes.

Alyssa Walker scored the Hawkeye winner in the 80th minute on an assist from Samantha Cary. She was the fourth Iowa player to score. The other Iowa goals came from Kenzie Roling, Courtney Powell and Hailey Rydberg.

Eleanor Dale initially put Nebraska up 1-0 in the opening minutes before Weber's pair of goals. She is now tied with Reagan Raabe for most goals on the team with six.

Abbey Schwarz dished out a pair of assists in the first half, extending her team-high assist tally to seven. She has two goals and three assists in the Huskers' last four games.

Nebraska (4-9-2), which is last in the Big Ten, hosts Wisconsin on Sunday in its final home game of the season at 1 p.m.

