NU soccer's three-goal lead erased as Iowa pulls off comeback

Four unanswered goals by Iowa completed 3-0 comeback to defeat Nebraska 4-3 at Hibner Stadium on Thursday. The Huskers' winless streak is now up to nine games.
Sarah Weber scored her second goal of the match in the 40th minute to put the Huskers up 3-0. From there, it was all Hawkeyes.
Alyssa Walker scored the Hawkeye winner in the 80th minute on an assist from Samantha Cary. She was the fourth Iowa player to score. The other Iowa goals came from Kenzie Roling, Courtney Powell and Hailey Rydberg.
Eleanor Dale initially put Nebraska up 1-0 in the opening minutes before Weber's pair of goals. She is now tied with Reagan Raabe for most goals on the team with six.
Abbey Schwarz dished out a pair of assists in the first half, extending her team-high assist tally to seven. She has two goals and three assists in the Huskers' last four games.
Nebraska (4-9-2), which is last in the Big Ten, hosts Wisconsin on Sunday in its final home game of the season at 1 p.m.
Photos: Huskers, Wolverines meet on the soccer pitch
Nebraska's Natalie Cooke (19) attempts to head the ball in the first half on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Michigan's Sammi Atterbury (23) fouls Nebraska's Dakota Chan (8) in the first half on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Grace Brown (27) attempts to settle the ball in the first half on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Michigan's Jayde Riviere (2) slide tackles Nebraska's Abbey Schwarz (6) in the second half on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Michigan's Sammi Woods (top) falls on Nebraska's Gwen Lane in the second half on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Reagan Raabe (7) and Michigan's Lily Farkas (11) hit the ground while fighting for the ball on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Nebraska's Sarah Weber (42) and Michigan's Sarah Bridenstine (15) battle for control of the ball in the first half on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Theresa Pujado (9) and Michigan's Meredith Haakenson (7) attempt to gain control of the ball in the first half on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (21) attempts to take the ball from Michigan's Alia Martin (4) in the second half on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kathleen Aitchison (14) breaks through Michigan's Lily Farkas (11) and Kacey Lawrence (6) in the first half on on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Eleanor Dale fights with Michigan's Alia Martin (4) for the ball in the second half on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Avery Kalitta (19) and Nebraska's Reagan Raabe try and get a head on the ball in the second half on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Michigan's Jayde Riviere (2) celebrates a first-half goal against Nebraska on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Abbey Schwarz (6) and Reagan Raabe (7) celebrate their first-half goal on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jordan Zade (37) and Michigan's Nicki Hernandez (20) battle for control of the ball in the first half on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Michigan's goalie Hillary Beall (1) blocks a first-half shot by Nebraska's Eleanor Dale (21) on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Michigan's Emilee Ray (26) slide tackles Nebraska's Abbey Schwarz (6) in the first half on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Hibner Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
