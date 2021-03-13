NU soccer team loses leading goal scorers in draw with Wisconsin

When it rains, it pours.

Saturday was about as dreary as you could get for Nebraska in a 0-0, double-overtime tie with Wisconsin at Hibner Stadium, moving the Huskers' record to 1-2-2.

Nebraska lost freshman and leading goal scorer Eleanor Dale about 20 minutes into the first half and freshman Reagan Raabe in the second overtime due to injuries. The extents of the injuries were unknown.

Dale leads Nebraska with two goals on the season and looked to add her third of the season in the sixth minute, but was called offsides to negate the opening goal.

"It definitely sucks to lose a player like that (Dale) that can finish really well, but we also have a lot of other players that can finish," Nebraska midfielder Kenzie Coons said. "That's just having confidence. Anyone can come in and do that. It's hard not having that true striker out there, but we definitely have other people that can come in and fill those shoes."