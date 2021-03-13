NU soccer team loses leading goal scorers in draw with Wisconsin

When it rains, it pours.
Saturday was about as dreary as you could get for Nebraska in a 0-0, double-overtime tie with Wisconsin at Hibner Stadium, moving the Huskers' record to 1-2-2.
Nebraska lost freshman and leading goal scorer Eleanor Dale about 20 minutes into the first half and freshman Reagan Raabe in the second overtime due to injuries. The extents of the injuries were unknown.
Dale leads Nebraska with two goals on the season and looked to add her third of the season in the sixth minute, but was called offsides to negate the opening goal.
"It definitely sucks to lose a player like that (Dale) that can finish really well, but we also have a lot of other players that can finish," Nebraska midfielder Kenzie Coons said. "That's just having confidence. Anyone can come in and do that. It's hard not having that true striker out there, but we definitely have other people that can come in and fill those shoes."
Raabe, who is tied for the Huskers' second-leading goal scorer, had Nebraska's best offensive opportunity after Dale's disallowed goal, but missed an empty net high in the second half after blocking a clear from Wisconsin's goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer. Raabe picked up her first goal in Nebraska's previous game in a 3-2 overtime loss to Michigan at Hibner.
The Huskers finished with 11 shots, but only two were on net. Wisconsin had six shots with three on net at the rain-soaked Hibner pitch.
"Obviously, the grass was wetter so the ball was moving faster and a little harder to control," Nebraska junior Dakota Chan said. "Both teams were dealing with that, so we just have to anticipate the ball is going to move faster and maybe getting into space quicker."
Nebraska held a 5-1 corner kick advantage. Wisconsin also committed 27 fouls to the Huskers' eight.
NU's Makinzie Short recorded her second shutout in her fifth start of the season and had three saves in the draw. Short has played all 505 minutes in net for Nebraska.
The Huskers return to action on the road to face Northwestern at noon on March 21.