NU soccer scores big on Senior Day against Wisconsin

It was a game that Nebraska soccer desperately needed to continue its postseason dreams with just three games left.

The Huskers sat in last place coming into the day, needing to get to eighth to make the conference tournament. All this amid the longest winless streak in school history at nine games.

And Eleanor Dale came through.

Her goal in the 82nd minute lifted the Huskers to a 1-0 win over Wisconsin at Hibner Stadium in their final home game.

“I think that goal means the most,” the sophomore said. “We all went out here today doing it for the seniors and we fought so hard as a team. It’s an unbelievable feeling.”

Ashley Zugay received the ball and sent a pass into the box, where Dale found a bit of space to head the ball into the far corner for her team-high seventh goal of the season.

“We have worked that stuff in practice,” Zugay said. “I just knew Eleanor was going to be there, we just have that chemistry. So I was just getting it in there and knowing she was going to head it upper 90 and into the back of the net.”

The Huskers had to grind all game long. The Badger defense, which is one of the best in the Big Ten, limited opportunities Nebraska had on goal.