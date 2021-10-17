NU soccer scores big on Senior Day against Wisconsin

It was a game that Nebraska soccer desperately needed to continue its postseason dreams with just three games left.
The Huskers sat in last place coming into the day, needing to get to eighth to make the conference tournament. All this amid the longest winless streak in school history at nine games.
And Eleanor Dale came through.
Her goal in the 82nd minute lifted the Huskers to a 1-0 win over Wisconsin at Hibner Stadium in their final home game.
“I think that goal means the most,” the sophomore said. “We all went out here today doing it for the seniors and we fought so hard as a team. It’s an unbelievable feeling.”
Ashley Zugay received the ball and sent a pass into the box, where Dale found a bit of space to head the ball into the far corner for her team-high seventh goal of the season.
“We have worked that stuff in practice,” Zugay said. “I just knew Eleanor was going to be there, we just have that chemistry. So I was just getting it in there and knowing she was going to head it upper 90 and into the back of the net.”
The Huskers had to grind all game long. The Badger defense, which is one of the best in the Big Ten, limited opportunities Nebraska had on goal.
Yet, it was just one chance that the Huskers needed to take the lead and the win. It was just that final that was missing.
“In ourselves, we could feel it coming,” Dale said. “We battled so hard the whole game. As soon as Ashley got that cross in, I was like, 'This is the big moment.’ It’s just such an amazing feeling and I’m so glad we got it done today.”
It was the first Nebraska win in Big Ten play, and its first since defeating Loyola-Chicago on Sept. 5. It all came on Senior Day for 11 players.
“It means so much to us seniors but also the whole team,” Zugay said. “We have fought so hard and stuck together this entire season.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this group of girls for fighting and staying until the end and coming out and putting together that performance today.”
The win bumps Nebraska up to 12th place in the conference and five points back of a spot in the conference tournament. The Huskers need to win their final two games — at Illinois and at Minnesota — and still need some help to get there.
“We have been so unlucky to not get the results but I think today is a massive turning point,” Dale said. “It’s a big push for our team and we are going to do our absolute all to make sure we get on top.”