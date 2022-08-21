NU soccer picks up first win with late goal against Oklahoma

Nebraska soccer picked up its first win of the season Sunday, defeating Oklahoma 2-1 at Hibner Stadium.

The Huskers put together a more complete performance compared to their opener, putting 12 shots on goal and Sami Hauk was only called to action three times, making two saves.

Eleanor Dale started her goal tally for the year in the 56th minute, nodding an Abbey Schwarz cross into the back of the net to equalize the match at 1-1.

Sadie Waite scored her first collegiate goal on a rebound to give the Huskers the lead in the 64th minute.

Former Husker goalkeeper Makinzie Short made 10 saves for the Sooners.