NU soccer picks up first win of season with late goal against Oklahoma

The Nebraska soccer team picked up its first win of the season Sunday, defeating Oklahoma 2-1 at Hibner Stadium.

The Huskers put together a more complete performance compared to their opener — a last-minute loss to San Diego State on Thursday — by putting 12 shots on goal and stifling the Sooners' offense.

Nebraska's defense Sunday was strong, needing to call on goalkeeper Sami Hauk just three times. She made two saves — the other was Bri Amos' 27th-minute goal.

Oklahoma led 1-0 until the 56th minute when Eleanor Dale started her goal tally for the year, nodding an Abbey Schwarz cross into the back of the net to tie the match.

Freshman Sadie Waite scored her first collegiate goal on a rebound to give the Huskers the lead in the 64th minute.

Last season, Nebraska fell to its former conference foe 1-0 in double overtime in Norman. The Huskers now lead the all-time series, 14-5-2.

Former Husker goalkeeper Makinzie Short made 10 saves for the Sooners.

Nebraska outshot Oklahoma 22-7 in the match.