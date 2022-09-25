NU soccer earns much-needed win against Michigan

Nebraska, after struggling in close Big Ten games a season ago, came up with a much-needed win Sunday to boost its postseason hopes.

The Huskers defeated Michigan 1-0 in Ann Arbor to move to 2-1-0, and sixth place, in conference play.

Sarah Weber scored the match's lone goal in the match, slotting it home for her team-high fifth goal of the season.

Nebraska outshot the Wolverines in the match, 18-8.

The Husker defense, which has been leaky at times, held strong for its third clean sheet of the year. Goalkeeper Sami Hauk made four saves in between the sticks.

Nebraska went into the match with the 60th-ranked RPI. The win should give the Huskers a big boost to their NCAA Tournament bubble resume.