The Nebraska soccer team continued its spring success on Sunday in Omaha, defeating both the Mavericks and Iowa Western.

The Huskers are now 5-0 with three matches remaining in the season.

NU faced off with Omaha in the first match of the afternoon. After a scoreless first half and a Sarah Weber shot off the crossbar in the 49th minute, Nebraska earned a victory against the Mavericks, 1-0, on a Gwen Lane goal in the 70th minute.

In the second match against Iowa Western, Weber got the Huskers on the board early in the first few minutes, before Eleanor Dale followed with one of her own to bring the NU lead to 2-0 less than 10 minutes into the first half.

In the final 45, freshman and Lincoln East grad Kayma Carpenter added a goal off an assist from fellow freshman Abby Vacek. Maggie Altman added another finish in the 59th minute en route to the Huskers' 4-0 victory.