NU soccer caps off exhibition schedule with shutout win over Tulsa

Nebraska soccer capped off its exhibition schedule with a 2-0 win Friday over Tulsa at Hibner Stadium.

After a scoreless first half, Florence Belzile scored the Huskers' first goal of the fall after dribbling into space and firing off a shot from just outside the penalty area in the 56th minute.

Eleanor Dale wrapped up the victory, smashing a Jordan Zade cross into the top of the net in the 81st minute.

Nebraska fired off 31 shots in the match, landing 13 on target.

Sami Hauk got the start in net for NU, making two saves in her 70 minutes of action. Cece Villa kept the clean sheet in the final 20 minutes.